All about Houston Texans' Dalton Schultz's wife Laurel and their two kids

Laurel is Dalton's college sweetheart and they've been married for five years. She studied Political Science and Government at San Francisco State University and has worked as an office admin, waitress and nanny.

Her last job was with Trusted Goat Care as a nanny. She married Dalton in a secret ceremony during the pandemic and Dalton posted a special memory of their day on Instagram: "We couldn’t do it the exact way we wanted to, but like the many curveballs in our relationship, we knocked it out of the park. Lord knows I’m batting above my league with you, Lo."