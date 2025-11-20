All about Houston Texans' Dalton Schultz's wife Laurel and their two kids

Dalton Schultz is known for his incredible achievements in the NFL, but who is the woman behind the man? Join HELLO! as we look into his life as a husband to wife Laurel and their two children.
Meet Laurel Heinrich
Laurel is Dalton's college sweetheart and they've been married for five years. She studied Political Science and Government at San Francisco State University and has worked as an office admin, waitress and nanny.
Her last job was with Trusted Goat Care as a nanny. She married Dalton in a secret ceremony during the pandemic and Dalton posted a special memory of their day on Instagram: "We couldn’t do it the exact way we wanted to, but like the many curveballs in our relationship, we knocked it out of the park. Lord knows I’m batting above my league with you, Lo."
The woman behind the man
Laurel has been Dalton's rock over the years, particularly during his transition from Dallas Cowboys to Houston Texas. Dalton often praises Lauren for her support, particularly in looking after their two children.
The sport's star credited his family as helping him have 'perspective' in his life: "Having a job you love is awesome, but also having the perspective that young kids bring you after you pour everything into your day job," Dalton wrote on social media. On their wedding anniversary, Dalton posted a sweet message on Instagram: "There’s no one like you. I love you forever, Lo Bug. Happy Anniversary."
Meet Dalton and Lauren's kids
Dalton and Lauren share a son named Theodore James Schultz, born on July 29, 2018, and a daughter Savannah Chase Schultz, born on February 27, 2021. Lauren often posts sweet pictures of her kids on social media supporting their dad at his games. One video shared on TikTok shows Theodore waving at his dad on the pitch and giving him a sweet hug. Lauren captioned the video: "These moments with them bring me so much joy. I hope bubs remembers these experiences forever."