Bridget Fonda unveils her slimmest ever appearance in stunning outing

Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, looking noticeably slimmer and healthier than ever. The reclusive former actress, 61, cut a casual but polished figure in a loose-fitting black ensemble paired with an olive green shirt, white sneakers, and her signature grey-streaked bun. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag and a large yellow tote, looking relaxed and content as she strolled beside a friend.

With her hair slicked back into a practical bun and sporting minimal makeup, the Jackie Brown star exuded an understated elegance. Her slim frame was especially noticeable, sparking fresh buzz among fans over her quietly transformed figure.

© GC Images Bridget Fonda is seen out and about in Los Angeles

Bridget looked happier than ever amid her weight loss transformation, which has seen her shed more than around 75 lbs in recent years. Functional nutritionist Monica Partier told Daily Mail: "It appears that she has shed at least 75 pounds in the past few years, which is not an easy thing to do over the age of 50."

© GC Images Bridget Fonda is rarely seen out in public

The former actress has been open about her insecurities in the past, and how they hindered her progress in Hollywood before she retired in 2003. "What is it with my low self-esteem?" she said in a 2000 interview as per The Independent.

"I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture." Bridget added that leaving the industry allowed her to learn self-acceptance.

© / SplashNews.com The actress previously shied away from the spotlight and was only spotted on rare occasions

"I measured myself against those who inspired me. I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" she told MovieMaker in 2023. "Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second."

"That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," she continued. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."

© WireImage Bridget Fonda arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Inglourious Basterds" in 2009

Bridget enjoyed an incredible career in the late '80s, '90s and early '00s, and starred in projects like Scandal, The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Point of No Return, Jackie Brown, Gloaming, A Simple Plan, and No Ordinary Baby. Her last on-screen credit was in 2002's Snow Queen, and the star was involved in a dangerous car crash the following year that prompted her exit from Hollywood for good.

Bridget Fonda: 5 top roles © Francois Duhamel 1. Scandal (1989) Based on a true story of an incident in the British Government in the 1960s, Bridget plays real-life model and showgirl Mandy Rice-Davies. 2. The Godfather III (1990) Brenda plays journalist Grace Hamilton in the film, starring opposite Andy García as Vincent and Al Pacino as Michael. She is an intriguing and slightly out-of-place character among the party of Italian friends of the Corleone family. 3. Single White Female (1992) In this psychological thriller, Bridget plays Allison, who rents a room in her apartment to Hedra Carlson. When Allison reunites with her ex-boyfriend, her new roomie grows hostile and jealous. 4. In the Gloaming (1997) Bridget's most celebrated television role was In the Gloaming, which focuses on a family dealing with AIDS. The all-star line-up includes Whoopi Goldberg, Glenn Close, and David Strathairn. 5. A Simple Plan (1998) In this neo-noir thriller, Bridget plays pregnant wife Sarah, whose husband and brother find a crashed plane that contains $4.4 million in cash.

She welcomed her son, Oliver, in 2005 with her husband, famed composer Danny Elfman. Bridget hails from an acting dynasty, with her father being Peter Fonda, her aunt being Jane Fonda, and her grandfather being Henry Fonda. Bridget shared with The Guardian in 2000 that she didn't mind being linked with the famous family despite many claiming that her career was only successful thanks to nepotism.

"The nice thing is that I respect them. I never felt that I had to deny their existence or be embarrassed by association," she said. The blonde beauty also denied the rumors that she was feuding with Jane, explaining that they share a close bond. "At one time, there was nothing the press would have liked better than to set up a me vs Jane thing," she recalled.

© WireImage Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda at the Golden Globes

"They were desperate for us to be bitter rivals...although we're close, I don't see her that often. She lives in Montana; I live in Los Angeles. I think people expect us to be constantly having these On Golden Pond hug-ins, and we don't. We're just not that kind of family – though I sometimes think it would be great if we were."