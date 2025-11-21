Tess Daly emotional over 'last time' with Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman

Tess Daly shared a deeply reflective post to her social media ahead of her "last time" presenting Strictly Come Dancing with her co-host Claudia Winkleman from Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom.

Uploading a gallery of images that included shots behind the scenes over the various years the 56-year-old presenter has been part of the show, Tess fronted the tribute with a selfie featuring Claudia, 53, wearing novelty Blackpool glasses.

Beaming, the co-hosts stood at the side of the dance floor and posed with the colourful accessories as they prepared for the weekend's live show and what is considered the highlight of the Strictly season.

Tess typed a caption that explained her feelings about leaving the BBC fixture after 21 years at the helm.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been presenting the show since 2014

She said: "Today we are back in Blackpool for our Strictly rehearsals ahead of tomorrow’s live show, and it’s had me reflecting on all the ‘last times’ we’re experiencing as our time on the show comes to a close.

"Blackpool holds such a special place in my heart, not only for the unforgettable shows presenting alongside Bruce and Claudia for so many years, but also for the warm Northern welcome we always receive here at the iconic home of ballroom in the UK."

She continued: "We’ve had so many wonderful times here: unforgettable dances, fish and chips every year without fail, and an audience that always welcomes us with open arms.

"I’ve been looking back on some precious Blackpool memories, and I can’t wait for you to join us for tomorrow’s show- I’ve seen a sneak peek at our couples routines and they promise to be absolutely brilliant. Let’s go out with a bang, Blackpool!"

The message was peppered with pink and purple love heart emojis and Tess signed off with the twins dancing emoji.

© Instagram Tess previously presented the competition with the late Bruce Forsyth

© Instagram The star shared a gallery of pictures from over the years ahead of the Blackpool live show

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section to share their well-wishes and words of good luck ahead of the star's last show in Blackpool.

Former Love Islander and Strictly contestant Tasha Ghouri left a string of red love hearts, and Claudia followed suit with the same response.

A fan noted: "I was just thinking this morning, this will be your last Blackpool," while another said: "The show just won't be the same without you both", alongside a crying emoji.

Tess and Claudia's last dance

The presenting duo first joined forces on the show in 2014 and have fronted the ballroom dancing competition for the last 12 years.

Tess originally presented the celebrity dance show when it first started in 2004 alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, who sadly died in 2017.

Claudia, who also presents the beloved BBC game show, The Traitors, and Tess announced they were leaving the Strictly team after the conclusion of the current series back in October and confirmed their exits with posts on social media.

© Instagram Claudia and Tess announced they were leaving the show in October

In a joint statement on Instagram, the ladies explained: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

© Instagram The duo shared their news in a joint post on social media

"We were always going to leave together, and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show.

"They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Who will replace Tess and Claudia?

While no official statements or announcements have been made by the BBC, speculation is rife as to who will replace the long-standing presenters and fill the coveted spot on Strictly.

At the forefront of the rumour mill, rumours are suggesting ITV star Holly Willoughby could step into the shoes of Tess and Claudia to present the show while others hint that radio host and son of Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp, Roman Kemp could be in the running.