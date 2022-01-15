Tess Daly melts hearts with emotional tribute to Claudia Winkleman The Strictly co-hosts have a strong friendship

Tess Daly paid a sweet tribute to her friend and co-worker Claudia Winkleman on Saturday in honour of her 50th birthday.

The Strictly star took to Instagram to share several photos of the co-hosts together, proving their friendship is as strong as ever alongside a gushing message, which read: "Happy big birthday to this little firecracker. Your laughs are limitless, our memories our countless and our friendship endless! Love you to bits @claudiawinkle."

One image saw the duo enjoying a giggle after hosting Strictly Come Dancing, with Tess looking gorgeous in a black strapless dress that featured daring double side splits to show off her endless legs.

Birthday girl Claudia looked equally as stylish in a semi-sheer lace, tiered dress that highlighted her incredible figure.

A second photo saw Tess and Claudia rocking matching Guns N' Rose T-shirts while enjoying a drink, and a third showed them playing up to the camera, with Tess poking out her tongue while Claudia posed open-mouthed.

Tess shared a sweet birthday message to Claudia on Instagram

Claudia was among the first to comment on Tess' tribute, simply replying: "I LOVE YOU".

Fans also rushed to send their birthday wishes to Claudia, with many commenting on the presenting duo's sweet friendship.

"Such a cute and lovely message for a beautiful friendship," one follower wrote: A second said: "Just adore you two sweethearts. Happy birthday crazy Claudia."

Tess and Claudia have said they will quit Strictly together

A third added: "Such a special choice of words. Love these pics," and a fourth responded: "Happy Birthday. Love these pics."

Tess and Claudia have been firm friends for years and are so close, they have even said that they will leave Strictly Come Dancing together.

"Tess and I will leave at the same time," Claudia said on the Is It Just Me? podcast in 2019. "We've made that pact over pizza. We'll go together, whenever they're done with us."

