Claudia Winkleman's eldest son shares real thoughts on her Strictly gig - and you'll be surprised

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she is just like any other parent – one who loves to embarrass her children! The 51-year-old, who shares kids Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, with her film producer husband Kris Thykier, admitted her eldest son is not a fan of her hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing.

The teenager begged her to stop fronting the BBC prime time show after his teacher spoke about it in school – something which Claudia has ignored.

© Getty Claudia Winkleman shares three children with husband Kris Thykier

When she recently picked up her Outstanding Achievement Award at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Claudia recalled: "He said to me, 'Mum, you have got to stop doing Strictly, it's so embarrassing and my teacher has mentioned it'. I just went, 'See those trainers, Jake?' He was like, 'Ok, sorry.'"

The 51-year-old is a familiar face on TV, hosting Strictly along with The Traitors and The Piano. On how lucky she is to have landed these coveted roles, she said via The Mirror: "The Traitors and Strictly and The Piano are so strong anybody could host them. We all know it.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

"But I'm lucky enough that I'm there. That's the truth. It doesn't mean I'm not unbelievably grateful, but it's just as luck would have it I've fallen into them."

On fronting Strictly alongside Tess Daly, she added: "My only job is to make sure [the celebs] are ok and to stop speaking on time. I know I'm not allowed to say I just paint myself orange and I read out loud but really that is what I do most of the time. So, that's the gig but it's really, really thrilling."

It's been quite a few months for Claudia, who also won the award for Best Entertainment Performance at the TV BAFTA Awards in May. In her speech, she sweetly called her kids, who were watching at home, "Little puffins," and said to her producer husband Kris: "Please can we get a dog?"

© Getty Kris and Claudia got married in 2000

Claudia and Kris have been married since 2000, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall. The couple, who met through mutual friends, got married in 2000 with a secret ceremony in London and went on to have three children together.

During a previous interview with HELLO!, Claudia revealed that they share responsibilities when it comes to the children. She said: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

But Claudia also indicated that it isn't romance on her behalf that keeps the relationship going strong, as she confessed: "I'm not a romantic person, he's much more romantic than me."