Miley Cyrus celebrates her birthday - see her transformation over the years as she turns 33
We revisit the Flowers singer’s most unforgettable fashion moments from early country-music carpets to the polished, high-fashion looks of today.

Nicola Conville
Nicola Conville
4 minutes ago
Singer Miley Cyrus is ringing in her 33rd birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by looking back at the boundary-pushing style moments that helped define her evolution from Disney darling to global music powerhouse. Over the years, Miley has never shied away from reinvention, from her early Hannah Montana sparkle, to the polished, glam-rock aesthetic she’s embraced in recent years. Whether she’s turning heads on the Grammys red carpet, performing in custom Gucci, or donning effortlessly cool off-duty looks, Miley’s fashion journey has been as fearless as her artistry. As she celebrates another milestone year, HELLO! revisits the standout outfits that chart her transformation into one of pop’s most striking style chameleons.

Academy of Country Music Awards© WireImage

Academy of Country Music Awards

A teenage Miley made one of her earliest red-carpet appearances in 2006 in this lilac beaded slip-dress, complete with soft curls and metallic sandals – a sweet, classic look from her Hannah Montana era. It’s a charming reminder of her country-pop roots before her fashion metamorphoses began.

CMA Awards© Getty Images

CMA Awards

Later that same year, Miley embraced bold colour in this strapless, multi-toned ruffled gown featuring layers of satin stripes. The vibrant dress hinted at the playful experimentation that would eventually define her red-carpet presence.

MTV Video Music Awards© Kevin Winter/MTV1415

MTV Video Music Awards

Fast-forward to her boundary-pushing VMAs era in 2015: Miley went full futuristic glam in a silver high-cut bodysuit paired with an oversized metallic fringe coat and dramatic accessories. This controversial look, styled by Simone Harouche and designed by BCalla, was a statement that captured her performance-art approach to fashion.

Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies© Getty Images

Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies

Miley shifted into sleek sophistication at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing a plunging black satin gown with a fluid drape. Layered gold jewellery and soft waves added an elegant contrast to her earlier maximalist years.

Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion© Getty Images

Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion

Leaning into the theme with playful edge, Miley lit up the carpet in 2019 with then-husband Liam Hemsworth in a green-and-black sequinned mini dress with sculptural lines, sheer polka-dot tights and towering heels. It was bold, punchy and perfectly camp. 

Versace FW23 Runway Show© Getty Images

Versace FW23 Runway Show

Miley delivered modern rock-goddess energy in 2023 in this ombré black-to-lavender gown with chain-detailed paneling and a thigh-high slit. The look felt grown-up yet still rebellious – a refined evolution of her signature glam.

Grammy Awards© AFP via Getty Images

Grammy Awards

Accepting her Grammy for "Flowers" in 2024, Miley combined disco glamour with high-fashion polish. Her winning moment outfit, a shimmering bronze one-shoulder gown, was a custom design by Gucci. She later changed into a vintage Bob Mackie look – a nod to icons like Cher – to perform "Flowers," solidifying the look's place as one of her most celebrated moments.

Tribeca Festival© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Tribeca Festival

In June 2025, Miley stole the show at the world premiere of Something Beautiful with Miley Cyrus, a 55-minute visual album and pop opera accompanying her ninth studio album. She nailed the elevated boho-luxury look in a crystal-mesh nude dress layered under a dramatic floor-length fringe coat. Paired with loose waves and sculptural accessories, the look showcased her current era of confident, directional dressing.

