Miley Cyrus celebrates her birthday - see her transformation over the years as she turns 33

Singer Miley Cyrus is ringing in her 33rd birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by looking back at the boundary-pushing style moments that helped define her evolution from Disney darling to global music powerhouse. Over the years, Miley has never shied away from reinvention, from her early Hannah Montana sparkle, to the polished, glam-rock aesthetic she’s embraced in recent years. Whether she’s turning heads on the Grammys red carpet, performing in custom Gucci, or donning effortlessly cool off-duty looks, Miley’s fashion journey has been as fearless as her artistry. As she celebrates another milestone year, HELLO! revisits the standout outfits that chart her transformation into one of pop’s most striking style chameleons.

© WireImage Academy of Country Music Awards A teenage Miley made one of her earliest red-carpet appearances in 2006 in this lilac beaded slip-dress, complete with soft curls and metallic sandals – a sweet, classic look from her Hannah Montana era. It’s a charming reminder of her country-pop roots before her fashion metamorphoses began.

© Getty Images CMA Awards Later that same year, Miley embraced bold colour in this strapless, multi-toned ruffled gown featuring layers of satin stripes. The vibrant dress hinted at the playful experimentation that would eventually define her red-carpet presence.

© Kevin Winter/MTV1415 MTV Video Music Awards Fast-forward to her boundary-pushing VMAs era in 2015: Miley went full futuristic glam in a silver high-cut bodysuit paired with an oversized metallic fringe coat and dramatic accessories. This controversial look, styled by Simone Harouche and designed by BCalla, was a statement that captured her performance-art approach to fashion.

© Getty Images Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies Miley shifted into sleek sophistication at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing a plunging black satin gown with a fluid drape. Layered gold jewellery and soft waves added an elegant contrast to her earlier maximalist years.

© Getty Images Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion Leaning into the theme with playful edge, Miley lit up the carpet in 2019 with then-husband Liam Hemsworth in a green-and-black sequinned mini dress with sculptural lines, sheer polka-dot tights and towering heels. It was bold, punchy and perfectly camp.

© Getty Images Versace FW23 Runway Show Miley delivered modern rock-goddess energy in 2023 in this ombré black-to-lavender gown with chain-detailed paneling and a thigh-high slit. The look felt grown-up yet still rebellious – a refined evolution of her signature glam.

© AFP via Getty Images Grammy Awards Accepting her Grammy for "Flowers" in 2024, Miley combined disco glamour with high-fashion polish. Her winning moment outfit, a shimmering bronze one-shoulder gown, was a custom design by Gucci. She later changed into a vintage Bob Mackie look – a nod to icons like Cher – to perform "Flowers," solidifying the look's place as one of her most celebrated moments.