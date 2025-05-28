Miley Cyrus showcases ultra-toned figure in dazzling showgirl look

Miley Cyrus looked absolutely incredible in a behind-the-scenes shot of her upcoming music video for "Easy Lover", dressed in a showgirl-inspired outfit that showcased her toned figure.

The Grammy winner looked incredible in the outfit, which featured a teal bralette and feathered teal chaps secured over black leather mini shorts. "This is every fantasy," she said in a clip posted to her Instagram, as she tried on the eye-catching look.

Her brown-blonde locks were tied back in a simple ponytail, and Miley looked as confident as ever in the getup with her lithe figure on display.

Workout wisdom

Miley is preparing for the release of her newest album, Something Beautiful, which will drop on May 30, along with the aforementioned single. A musical film will accompany the album's release, premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The 32-year-old works hard for her lithe figure and shared that exercise was necessary for her mental health.

"If I don't work out, I'm not a great person," she said on The Joe Rogan Experience. "We don't do calls or work meetings before I work out. We know this. We've learned from the past that that's very important."

© Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima Miley shared that she works out in heels

As well as being a huge Pilates fan, Miley likes to work out while wearing her heels, in order to practise for her highly athletic performances.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.' So that's why I practice in my heels," she told W Magazine.

"The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

Diet diaries

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The singer used to be vegan until her brain function began to suffer

As for her diet, the singer dabbled in vegetarianism and veganism but always came back to hearty Southern food. In a 2022 interview with Business Insider, her godmother, Dolly Parton, revealed that she loved "Southern food, like mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and a big ol' hunk of cornbread."

Dolly continued: "Miley's trying to watch what she eats now – she's gone through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or being vegan or whatever. But in the earlier days, or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol' food like meatloaf."

Miley explained how her veganism was not sustainable as it had adverse effects on her body and mind. "I was vegan for a very long time and I've had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn't functioning properly," she told Joe Rogan.

Living with the diagnosis

© Harry Durrant Miley's Reinke's Edema affects her vocal cords

Aside from her intense workouts and well-rounded diet, Miley makes sure to care for her voice first and foremost, particularly after being diagnosed with Reinke's Edema.

The condition causes abnormal tissue growth on the vocal cords and can change the sound of one's voice.

"I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord which is giving me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am," she explained on The Zane Lowe Show. "But it's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on."

© WireImage The 32-year-old shared that she wouldn't get surgery

"So even when I'm talking sometimes, at the end of the day, you know, I'll call my mom and she'll go, 'Oh you sound like you're talking through a radio', and that's how you know when I'm really tired, it creates that like ultimate vocal fry."

While there is an option to have it removed surgically, Miley doesn't want any adverse effects on her iconic voice.

"I'm not willing to sever it because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability," she said.

To learn more about Miley and Dolly's sweet relationship, watch below...