Cynthia Erivo showcases incredible nails at NYC premiere
The actress has showcased some incredible nail art at the premieres of Wicked: For Good in New York and London. See details.

Cynthia Erivo at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Penske Media via Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
9 minutes ago
Actress Cynthia Erivo is making winter florals the new red-carpet essential, and her latest manicure is the perfect cool shift away from bright, summery looks. At the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City Cynthia stepped out with what her longtime nail technician, Shea Osei, calls her new favourite seasonal trend: "Arctic Bloom" nails. The look is a blend of rich blue tones, hand-painted vines and glittering micro-florals that signal a shift towards moodier, more magical nail art for the festive season.

Shea created versions of Arctic Bloom for the London and New York Wicked: For Good premieres. The result is a growing body of art that’s fast becoming one of winter 2025’s defining beauty trends. "For both nail looks, I used The GelBottle products to bring the design to life," Shea explained. "I always work closely with Cynthia to find inspiration together from what she’ll be wearing and the overall aesthetic she’s going for."

Cynthia with Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater at the New York City premiere of "Wicked: For Good" © Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
For the New York premiere, Shea used the shades Denim, Riviera, Mayfair, Signature, Daisy and Pearl Chrome, painting dramatically elongated nails with vines, buds and soft petals in layered blues. The look glimmered thanks to strategic shimmer placement using Pearl Chrome. "I used rich and royal blues with some glitter and chrome and I hand-painted all of this," she said. "The overall look is feminine and soft, then I used glitter and chrome to elevate the nail look a bit more."

Cynthia showcases her stunning nail art at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The London premiere design leaned even darker, with The GelBottle’s Denim, Bolt and Dramatic shades forming the base before Shea added blooming gel effects, dotting tools and precise linework with TGB’s fine liner brushes. "I enjoyed using the liner brushes to elevate those lines seamlessly," she adds. "The details are balanced, but it’s also bold, so this will complement [Cynthia’s] overall look perfectly." Each set was finished with a top coat and cuticle essence.

A close-up of Cynthia's "Arctic Bloom" nail art© Shea Osei
Cynthia has been serving a series of incredible looks lately, and her Wicked: For Good press tour outfits have been nothing short of a masterclass in 'tour'drobe dressing. For the first instalment of the film, she leaned into her character Elphaba's signature green hues. This time? She's gone straight for sleek, high-drama sophistication, and we can't get enough.

Cynthia at the "Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere © Variety via Getty Images
As the world eagerly awaits for the second instalment of the Wicked film adaptation to be released, Cynthia and co-star Ariana Grande have been delivering major fashion moments to keep us all entertained until the movie launch date on November 21.

