Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible on 'date night' with Michael Douglas at F1 Las Vegas

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning as she stepped out with husband Michael Douglas and their son Dylan for the 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities in Las Vegas on Friday November 21 2025. Despite the wet weather, the trio arrived beaming, their spirits clearly undampened as they made their way through the paddock to soak up one of the most glamorous stops on the F1 calendar. Catherine shared a photo of herself with Michael on Instagram captioning it: "Fast Track date night".

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The Oscar-winning star opted for a sleek monochrome palette, teaming a black blouse with a flowing pair of statement black-and-white striped trousers. She wrapped up against the cool night air in a tailored black jacket, and her hair was styled in her signature soft waves as she posed alongside her family.

© Getty Images Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael kept things relaxed in a baseball cap, cream shirt and black pants and zip-up vest. The couple’s son Dylan, meanwhile, showed off his own emerging style, wearing a bold varsity jacket over bright patterned top and pants.

The trio weren’t the only famous faces enjoying the electric atmosphere. Supermodel Naomi Campbell made an ultra-chic entrance in layered black, pairing a leather jacket with denim detailing and her trademark oversized sunglasses. Her glossy waves and beaded bracelets added texture and personality to her off-duty racing-night look.

© Getty Images Naomi Campbell brought supermodel style to the event

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was also spotted making his way through the crowd, bundled up in a bright Ferrari-red rain jacket as fans gathered around to grab a glimpse of one of the biggest names in motorsport.

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana added to the star power, arriving hand-in-hand. Tana kept things cool and minimal in black leather trousers, a fitted top and a soft grey coat draped over her shoulders, while Gordon wore a textured grey knit and navy trousers.

© Getty Images Chef Gordon Ramsey and his wife Tana were also in attendance

Model Olivia Palermo was also in attendance, bringing her signature polished glamour to the Las Vegas circuit, standing out in an all-white ensemble that felt both wintry and impossibly chic. The fashion influencer layered a sculptural cream coat over wide-leg trousers and a sleek zip-front jacket, finishing the look with a quilted black handbag and crisp white sneakers.

© Getty Images Olivia looked incredibly chic in an all-white outfit

Celebrities have been enjoying a weekend of exciting events at the Las Vegas FI Grand Prix, including the People And InStyle Drive-By F1 Party at the Lavo Restaurant at The Palazzo Las Vegas, with actress Ali Larter leading the style pack on the night.