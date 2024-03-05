Miley Cyrus' hair reaches new heights in killer mini dress covered in sparkles

Ever since Miley Cyrus's appearance at the Grammys last month, we have not been able to get her hair off our minds. Now as she promotes her new single 'Doctor (Work It Out)' with Pharrell Williams her gorgeous locks have reached new heights.

In an Instagram post that has already gained over 451,000 likes, the 'Flowers' singer, 31, was seen with her hands in her beehive-esque half-updo looking sensational in a sheer nude mini dress covered in sparkles.

The garment had a plunging scooped halter neckline and was almost entirely backless except for a diamanté-adorned bar across the back. The thigh-grazing style was teamed with a pair of strappy metallic heels.

Miley showed off her countless fine-line tattoos that covered her bronzed arms and ribcage whilst wearing a flawless makeup look that emphasised her blue eyes. The star wore the same dress and hair look as she accepted her BRIT Award for International Song via video message on Saturday night.

© Getty Miley Cyrus stunned in the sparkly mini dress

"Hello to everybody at the BRITs. I wanted to say 'thank you so much' for voting 'Flowers' as the International Song of the Year," Miley said. "And a special 'thank you' for giving me somewhere to wear this dress," she added, flashing her back tattoos.

"It's incredible to win but the real award is having this song loved all around the world. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress. Thank you!".

© Getty Miley Cyrus received the International Song of the Year award for 'Flowers' during the BRIT Awards 2024

Fans of the 'Used To Be Young' singer debuted her skyscraper hair that felt reminiscent of Tina Turner in the 1980s at the Grammys where fans couldn't believe their eyes.

© Getty Miley's Grammys hair was something else

Miley headed out for a red carpet appearance wearing a sheer beaded gold dress with backcombed hair that sat inches vertically from her hairline for a windswept look that pointed in all directions.

© Getty Miley took to the stage in a grungy grey look

She later stepped on stage for an iconic performance of 'Flowers' in a glitter-covered tasseled charcoal grey dress with her hair more neatly away from her face and down her back that still had volume for days.

© Getty Dolly Parton may have inspired her goddaughter Miley's full hair

In the music video for 'Doctor (Work It Out)', the former Hannah Montana star is seen in an array of incredible dresses that show off her hair that has so much body she could be mistaken for her godmother country music legend Dolly Parton whose 1970s hair had enough volume for several people.

The 'Jaded' singer was seen in an icy blue furry coat with a pair of enormous mock-diamond earrings and oversized rings in one shot that saw her hair trail down her back with inches of height at the root.

© Getty Miley Cyrus wowed in another mini dress look but with relaxed wavy hair

This time last year Miley looked totally different. The 'Thousand Miles' singer was spotted at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura lunch in Beverly Hills that celebrated the launch of Miley's new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' where she wowed in a black sequin-covered mini dress.

© Getty Miley Cyrus' hair for 2023 was half brunette, half blonde

The 'Island' singer had a teal fur coat around her shoulders, wore a pair of black oversized sunglasses, and her hair was worn in relaxed shaggy waves that were platinum blonde with a dark brunette underlayer.