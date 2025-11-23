Kate Hudson puts on a daring display as she poses topless in a towel

Kate Hudson turned up the heat during her whirlwind trip to Berlin over the weekend, sharing a series of sultry snapshots from her hotel stay that left fans stunned. In one striking image, the 46-year-old actress confidently strolled down a dimly lit hallway wearing nothing but a loosely draped white towel, revealing her bare back and toned figure.

In another relaxed moment, Kate lounged barefoot on a plush red velvet sofa in a robe, glass of wine in hand, smiling casually as she enjoyed room service. With tousled hair and a radiant glow, she effortlessly blends glamour and ease.

© Instagram Kate Hudson shared moments from her trip to Berlin

"36 hours in Berlin" she captioned the post. Fans quickly praised the actress adding: "Hello beautiful" and "Queen."

Her post comes after she appeared on the Graham Norton show alongside Hugh Jackman where she admitted she was a "mess" when she first watched the trailer of her latest movie Song Sung Blue.

"Hugh and I were also a mess when we saw it for the first time, which is really rare. It is such an intense love story," she said.

© Instagram Kate shares snaps from her Berlin hotel room

Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama based on the real-life story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee couple who reinvent themselves as a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder.

The synopsis reads: "Two down-on-their-luck musicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams."

© Corbis via Getty Images Kate and Hugh Jackman attend the "Sur un Air de Blues - Song Sung Blue" Premiere

Kate admitted that the film has already received Neil's stamp of approval. "I was brought up really near where he lives, but I had never met him, so I asked if I could visit," she explained.

"It was such a lovely emotional meeting. He loves Mike and Claire, and he loves the movie. He was so grateful for it, which I was not expecting."

Hugh added: "Neil rang me crying because he was so moved by the movie. I went to meet him and actually stayed the night.

© Getty Images Kate, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell attend Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer Dinner

"It was so great when at dinner time, he suggested Karaoke. We sang, 'I Dreamed a Dream' from Les Mis, 'Can't Help Falling in Love,' and 'Sweet Caroline.' It was wonderful."

The film charts Mike and Claire's rise from small-town performers to finding love, redemption and success on stage – navigating Mike's troubled past and a serious accident that sidelines Claire – while performing some of Neil Diamond's most beloved hits.

The movie is set to be released on Christmas Day, and viewers have praised the "amazing" first-look trailer for the star-studded musical drama, hailing it a "masterpiece."

Not only does it follow the gripping true story of the couple's rise to fame in the '80s and '90s, but Hugh and Kate's performances (and, yes, they are actually singing) look truly dazzling.

Plus, the supporting cast boasts the brilliant Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Succession's Fisher Stevens, and Neil Diamond proved he was also on board with the film by granting the creators the rights to his music.

The movie first premiered at the AFI Film Festival on October 26 and is currently sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline dubbed it a "real, emotional" depiction of how "unpredictable life can sometimes get", while Awards Radar penned: "Song Sung Blue is a big-hearted and winning musical love story with all the emotions."