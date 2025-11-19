Kate Hudson steals the spotlight in a plunging naked dress at the Song Sung Blue premiere

Actress Kate Hudson lit up the red carpet in Berlin on Wednesday, November 19 as she joined Hugh Jackman for the premiere of their new movie, Song Sung Blue, at the Zoo Palast cinema. The star, 46, who plays Claire Sardina in the upcoming musical drama, delivered a dazzling, on-theme fashion moment in a plunging sheer gown in – what else – electric blue. With long puffed sleeves, ruched waist detailing, a dramatic cowl back and a delicate mini train, the look was both glamorous and playful. Kate layered the gown with a black triangle bra and silky blue shorts, subtly nodding to the season’s blue nail-art trend as she flashed a fresh manicure on the carpet.

© Getty Images Kate attends the "Song Sung Blue" premiere at Zoo Palast in Berlin

Styling the ensemble with black strappy heels and diamond statement earrings, Kate looked relaxed, radiant and completely in her element as she smiled and laughed with Hugh, 57, as they posed for photos together.

© Getty Images Hugh and Kate star as husband and wife in the movie

Hugh, who plays her on-screen husband Mike Sardina, kept things classic but casual in a black zip-up jacket over a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. The Wolverine star appeared in high spirits as the pair shared playful moments before heading into the screening.

Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama based on the real-life story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee couple who reinvent themselves as a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder. The film charts their rise from small-town performers to finding love, redemption and success on stage – navigating Mike’s troubled past and a serious accident that sidelines Claire – while performing some of Neil Diamond’s most beloved hits.

© Getty Images Hugh and Kate looked happy and relaxed on the red carpet

The movie is set to be released on Christmas Day, and viewers have praised the "amazing" first-look trailer for the star-studded musical drama, hailing it a "masterpiece". Just in time for the festive season, this feel-good musical looks like an absolute treat.

Not only does it follow the gripping true story of the couple’s rise to fame in the '80s and '90s, but Hugh and Kate's performances (and, yes, they are actually singing) look truly dazzling. Plus, the supporting cast boasts the brilliant Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Succession's Fisher Stevens, and Neil Diamond gave it his own seal of approval by granting the creators the rights to his music.

© Getty Images Song Sung Blue will be released in time for the festive season

The movie first premiered at the AFI Film Festival on 26 October and is currently sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline dubbed it a "real, emotional" depiction of how "unpredictable life can sometimes get", while Awards Radar penned: "Song Sung Blue is a big-hearted and winning musical love story with all the emotions."