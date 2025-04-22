Hugh Jackman looks unrecognizable as he links up with unexpected A-Lister — photo

Hugh Jackman has switched up his familiar look that fans have come to know and love him for.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star is no stranger to transformations, however they typically are of the buff, ultra-muscular variety for his role as the beloved X-Men character.

For his latest however he has instead transformed into none other than Neil Diamond (in a way), for a forthcoming movie also starring Kate Hudson.

This week, as the first images of the new film, Song Sung Blue, which will be out in theaters on Christmas, were released, Kate took to Instagram to gush about the project.

She included a photo in which she and Hugh are completely transformed into Mike and Claire Sardina, who were behind a Milwaukee tribute band to the "Sweet Carolina" singer, and the subject of a 2008 documentary on which Song Sung Blue is based on.

In the photo, Hugh appears wearing a black, sequined button-down top, and his hair is styled into a poofy bob reminiscent of the 1970s, while Kate has a similar hairstyle, and is wearing a bedazzled red dress.

© FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo Hugh is no stranger to a transformation

"Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond, led by our wonderful director @mybrewtube," she gushed in her caption.

"More love notes for everyone involved to come…" she teased, and concluded: "But right now I am just so excited to share with you that we have a release date."

© Getty Images He recently had a run on Radio City Music Hall for his show Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Omg how exciting! Love Neil so much," as others followed suit with: "YESSS!!!!! Can't wait for this!!!! It's gonna be sooo GOOD!" and: "This is so cool! Can't wait to see this! I love me some Neil Diamond," as well as: "Ahhhh!! This is amazing!!"

© Getty Images Kate is also very musical

The original Song Sung Blue, a documentary, first premiered in 2008, and followed a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act, experiencing soaring success and devastating heartbreak in their musical journey together.

© Getty Images The actress released her debut album in 2024

The documentary's lead man Mark passed away aged 55 in 2006 from a brain bleed after a fall, while Claire still occasionally performs today.

The 2025 movie also features Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Both Kate and Hugh have plenty of musical experience; the latter is a beloved Broadway staple, while the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress released her debut album last year.