Kate Hudson admits making 'sacrifices' as she reflects on family life

Kate Hudson has never let motherhood get in the way of her career ambitions, but that doesn’t mean balancing the two has always been easy. Kate was honored alongside Sydney Sweeney, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Hosted by Iliza Shlesinger at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Variety Power of Women event celebrated the accomplishments of the five honorees, and acknowledged the work of females within the media and entertainment sector over the past year.

In the interview with the publication, Kate opened up about the career opportunities that she missed as a result of having three children: sons Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and daughter Rani, seven. "There are sacrifices I’ve made along the way to be at home, a lot of opportunities I had to say no to, which came as an easy no," she shared. "But as Rani started to get older, it was time to start making career decisions that I felt like I could make. And I got really lucky that I could make them not based on money."

© Variety via Getty Images Kate Hudson at Variety's 2025 Power of Women Los Angeles

Kate's career

The actress went on to reflect on how much she has changed personally and professionally over the last 20 years, and how she's braver about taking risks when it comes to the roles she says yes to. "The person I was in my 20s is very different than the person I am in my 40s, and the person I am now in my 40s is very different than the person I’ll be in my 60s," she explained. "I just hope I get to keep making movies and telling stories and writing music and being a part of what I see as the great connector."

© Kate Hudson Kate Hudson with her daughter Rani and fiance Danny Fujikawa

Kate on motherhood

The 46-year-old welcomed her first child, son Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004. In 2011, she and her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy, welcomed their son Bingham. Seven years later, she and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Rani. Previously, Kate opened up about how she embraces her blended family during an interview with People. "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. There’s so much love for all the kids," she shared. "In this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out... The kids feel like they have this huge family."

Above all, Kate admitted that she just wants her children to be free and happy. "Just to make tons of mistakes and have fun and be rebellious," she explained of the advice she gives the three. "Don't let anybody tell you how to do your thing, you know? Be good people – that's all I care about, and have real self-possession."