Inside Brigitte Bardot's difficult year as icon battles illness

French actress Brigitte Bardot has been rushed to hospital following a series of health scares in recent months. The 91-year-old star has reportedly been in the care of medical professionals at Saint-Jean Hospital in Toulon for 10 days, per Nice Matin, where she is receiving treatment for an unknown illness.

According to the French publication, she spent time in the same hospital in October, where she underwent "surgery as part of the treatment for a serious illness". Brigitte returned home to Saint-Tropez after her hospital stay, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Mail that "Madame Bardot has returned home and is now resting. She's fine."

© Getty Images Brigitte was reportedly rushed to hospital while recovering from surgery at home

Rumors spread online, partly sparked by French influencer Aqababe, that the '60s icon had passed away in October, after news of her surgery and unknown illness came to light. She quickly shut down these whispers in a social media post, blasting those who were responsible.

"I don't know who the idiot is who started this fake news about my disappearance this evening, but know that I am fine and that I have no intention of bowing out. A word to the wise," she wrote.

Brigitte's lengthy health battle saw her struggle with a respiratory episode in July 2023, due to an intense heatwave sweeping through France at the time. Her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, shared an update on her status with local news outlet Var-Matin.

"It was around 9am when Brigitte had trouble breathing," he told the publication. "[Her breathing] was stronger than usual, but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

© Getty Images The star underwent surgery in October for an unknown illness

He explained that the medics who were called to their home "came and gave her oxygen and then stayed to monitor her". Bernard added: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."

Brigitte also spoke to La Parisienne about her declining health ahead of her 90th birthday, sharing: "I can hardly walk anymore, I'm dependent on crutches, and dancing is very difficult for me."

© Hulton Archive The Frenchwoman was an icon in the '50s and '60s

2025 saw added heartbreak for Brigitte, whose second husband, Jacques Charrier, passed away in September aged 88. The pair had co-starred in Babette Goes to War together in 1959, and fell in love on set, before welcoming their son in 1960.

The blonde bombshell rose to fame in 1952's The Girl in the Bikini and 1956's And God Created Woman, and continued to make a name for herself through provocative roles, so much so that the Vatican declared her "evil" in the '60s.

© Getty Images Brigitte's second husband passed away in September

She was married four times: to French director Roger Vadim from 1952 to 1957, then to actor Jacques Charrier from 1959 to 1963, followed by German millionaire Gunter Sachs from 1966 to 1969, and finally to businessman Bernard d'Ormale, whom she has been married to since 1992.

She welcomed a son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her second husband, although the pair have shared a complicated relationship and didn't speak for years after she wrote in her memoir about the horror she felt when learning she was pregnant with him.