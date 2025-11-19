Eric Dane's separated wife talks 'super complicated' ALS battle and what she tells their daughters

Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart is getting candid about his "complicated" battle with ALS.

The beloved Grey's Anatomy alum revealed he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this year, but has continued working and making occasional public appearances when possible.

Now, the Euphoria actor's wife, who he is still married to but separated from, is sharing insight into how the family is coping.

Speaking on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen podcast, Rebecca, who filed for divorce from Eric in 2018, but dismissed it in March, weeks before he announced his diagnosis, said that though they are no longer romantically together, she wants to show their daughters "that we show up for people no matter what."

The former couple tied the knot in 2004, and are parents to daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

"He is our family, he is your father," she added of what she is emphasizing to her daughters, maintaining: "We show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can."

"I mean, it's super complicated for me," she further shared, noting that it has been a "humbling" experience for her. "I think one piece of this that I hope I'm passing to my kids is the idea that you can show up for someone and be there for them, but you also have to show up for yourself, and that this is life."

Rebecca added: "Life, sadly, is just moments, good and bad, strung together. There's gonna be good ones, there's gonna be bad ones, there's gonna be exciting ones, it's gonna be really sad."

The Jawbreaker actress similarly told People earlier this year: "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," noting: "I mean, it's heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

"I don't think I'm at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I'm not there yet," she added of her current state of mind, and, addressing her relationship status with Eric, said: "I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together."

"Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not," she emphasized. "Yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why … It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."

Eric — who recently took on a guest role on the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, as a character with ALS — is reportedly currently dating Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer and director, with whom he made his red carpet debut at the Countdown premiere in June 2025. Prior to that, he was also linked to actress Priya Jain. Speaking with E! News about their decision to dismiss their divorce filing, Rebecca said: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," adding: "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."