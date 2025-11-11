Russell Crowe clarifies age gap between himself and girlfriend amid dramatic transformation

Russell Crowe set the record straight about his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, after constant speculation about their age gap romance. The New Zealand-born star took to X to clarify details about their relationship, sharing that their age gap was just 18 years, rather than the 30 years that many had believed to be true. "I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction," he said. "It is so ungentlemanly to do this. However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61."

He added in a separate post: "An 18-year age difference isn't that scandalous in my opinion, and it's nobody's business what other people's lives are. If two people love each other, age doesn't matter!" The couple reportedly met on the set of Broken City in 2013 when she still worked as an actress, yet they were not linked until 2020 following her exit from the acting world.

She now works as a real estate agent and made her red carpet debut with Russell in 2022. Fans speculated that Russell had popped the question to Britney when she was spotted at Wimbledon over the summer with a dazzling engagement ring on her hand. Despite this hint at their relationship status, Russell clarified in an interview with 60 Minutes that he didn't plan to walk down the aisle again.

"All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No. My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?" he said. "I'm not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don't want to get married again…I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don't need to go to that place."

The Gladiator star added of his longtime girlfriend: "We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy." He split from Danielle Spencer, his wife of nine years, in 2012, and they legalized their divorce in 2018. Together they share sons Charles and Tennyson, and have remained friends since their split.

"We have a lot of respect for each other, and I consider him to be a member of my family," Danielle told Stellar. "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended." Russell's rare comments on his private life came after he opened up about his weight loss journey, which began when he finished filming Nuremberg in 2024.

The father of two shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he started out at 277 pounds, and dropped more than 55 pounds after decreasing his alcohol intake and exercising more often. "I'm a big proponent for having a drink," he explained. "It's my cultural heritage and as a working-class man, it's my right."

"But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities...I try not to have casual drinks now, having a drink for the sake of it." He added that receiving treatments and injections for his ongoing knee and shoulder injuries meant that he could exercise without pain. "It's calmed down my body's inflammation," he said.

"It's calmed down a bunch of stuff and it's taken a bunch of pain away, so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards."