Inside NBA star and actor Rick Fox's unexpected new life after leaving Hollywood and basketball

He revealed on November 24, 2025 that he is running for a legislative seat in the Bahamas' House of Assembly, and the election will conclude in October 2026. Rick was born in Canada, however, he was raised in the Bahamas, therefore he feels deeply connected to helping his community. He posted his big news on social media along with a touching family photo from decades ago.

The actor shared: "For months, I've been listening closely to the hopes and frustrations of my fellow Bahamians. One truth is clear: the future of The Bahamas will depend on the choices we make right now." Rick addressed what Bahamians want and he wrote: "You've shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise. I share that vision."

Rick explained that some of the policies that he will fight for include "delivering world-class healthcare, affordable housing and safe communities." He also warned that "hurricane future isn't coming [instead] hurricane future is here," and he wants to be a proactive leader when it comes to emergency preparedness.