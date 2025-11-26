Inside NBA star and actor Rick Fox's unexpected new life after leaving Hollywood and basketball

Rick Fox is mostly known for his impressive professional basketball career. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 13 seasons, between 1991 to 2004, during which he scored three NBA championships. Learn more about what industries he's ventured into since his court days.
Rick's acting career
The athlete first got involved in acting during his time in the NBA. His first role was in 1994 in the movie Blue Chips. In 1996 he was featured in the movie Eddie and then in 1998, he acted in He Got Game. He began to be a regular on the TV series Oz between 1997 to 2003. After he retired from the NBA, he continued to focus on his acting career and partook in One Tree Hill, Ugly Betty, The Game, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, Hit the Floor and more.
Rick's reality TV career
Since 2010, Rick has ventured into the reality TV world. He participated in Dancing with the Stars and paired with professional dancer Cheryl Burke and they came in sixth place. He was also the host of the Jace Hall Show. Rick was featured as a contestant on Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader and also came in second place on the show Chopped. He was featured as a guest judge on the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race as well.
Rick's gaming career
Rick and his then-partner Amit Raizada bought the team League of Legends' team Gravity Gaming and turned it into Echo Fox in 2015. He expanded his brand and his team was featured in other video games such as Call of Duty, Mortal Kombat, Super Smash Bros, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Gears of War and more. In 2019, he left Echo Fox after Amit allegedly sent racist texts toJace Hall, who was the former CEO, and allegedly threatened Fox and his family, per Fox Sports.
You may also like
Rick's political career
He revealed on November 24, 2025 that he is running for a legislative seat in the Bahamas' House of Assembly, and the election will conclude in October 2026. Rick was born in Canada, however, he was raised in the Bahamas, therefore he feels deeply connected to helping his community. He posted his big news on social media along with a touching family photo from decades ago.
The actor shared: "For months, I've been listening closely to the hopes and frustrations of my fellow Bahamians. One truth is clear: the future of The Bahamas will depend on the choices we make right now." Rick addressed what Bahamians want and he wrote: "You've shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise. I share that vision."
Rick explained that some of the policies that he will fight for include "delivering world-class healthcare, affordable housing and safe communities." He also warned that "hurricane future isn't coming [instead] hurricane future is here," and he wants to be a proactive leader when it comes to emergency preparedness.
Rick's advocacy work
Rick has served as an ambassador in the development of sports in the Bahamas. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Pantanna and has helped create houses made out of Partanna technology in the Bahamas, which is the first climate resilient and carbon negative home and is cement-free. The unique material is made with industrial waste and impressively gets stronger once it's exposed to seawater, to help locals combat hurricanes and climate change.