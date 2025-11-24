Taylor Swift takes a break from wedding planning as she cheers on Travis Kelce in huge Chiefs showdown

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their nail-biting overtime showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The singer, 35, who announced her engagement to Travis in August 2025, was spotted watching the action from a VIP suite, with fan photos of her appearance quickly going viral on social media.

It proved to be a crucial afternoon for the Chiefs, who managed a bruising 23–20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive after a rocky season. The stakes felt even higher given Travis’ recent admission that he is considering retirement at the end of the year, making every game a defining moment in the tight end’s future.

The matchup was physical from start to finish. Travis had a touchdown wiped off the board after officials flagged tackle Jawaan Taylor for an offensive facemask – a controversial call, as replays showed Jawaan’s hand never appeared to touch Kwity Paye’s mask. Travis finished the day with four receptions for 43 yards, contributing steadily despite the intensity of the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Rashee Rice also seemed to pick up knocks during the punishing contest in Kansas City. Rashee sparked concern in the booth when announcers speculated he may have tweaked his hamstring, though he pushed through to help secure the win.

For much of the matchup, kicker Harrison Butker kept the Chiefs afloat before Kareem Hunt broke through with a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown, and Kansas City ultimately sealed the victory in overtime.

With so much focus recently on Taylor and Travis' high-profile romance, Sunday marked a return to football being back at centre stage – and the victory gives the Chiefs momentum heading into their quick turnaround.

Travis now has only a few days to recover before a massive Thanksgiving clash against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. He recently opened up about his plans to potentially retire as he prepares for his wedding to Taylor. The star tight end said he may push back his retirement for at least another season.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is in the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, with his upcoming 13th season pinned as being his last. "I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not – or whether they want me back or not," he shared. He has recently stated that the final decision on retirement will not be made until the conclusion of the 2025 season.