Chris Paul confirms NBA retirement: Inside his 20-year career at 8 teams

Chris Paul has confirmed he is retiring from the NBA at the end of the 2025/2026 season during which he will play with the Los Angeles Clippers. The legendary basketball star, also known as CP3, took to social media on November 20 to share the news with fans, writing: "Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!"

The 39-year-old hall of famer is the NBA’s active leader in assists and steals and, alongside LeBron James, is the only player in NBA history to reach both the 20,000 career points and 10,000 career assists milestones. He was named NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2013, and made the All-NBA First Team four times and the All-NBA Second Team five teams. But the NBA Championship remains the single, defining omission from his 20-year career.

Chris Paul confirms NBA retirement after 20 years

Chris hinted that the end of his career may be sooner rather than later when the 12-time All-Star told reporters at the American Black Film Festival that he could only see himself playing professionally for another year “at the most".

"I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself," he said. "I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family."

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Chris Paul's wife Jada, and their children, daughter Camryn with the camera and Chris Jr.

In 2011, Paul married his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, and they have welcomed two children: son Chris III, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Camryn.

Chris began his career when he was drafted by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2005 after he played for Wake Forest University. Prior to the start of the 2008–09 season, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Hornets worth $68 million with a player option for a fourth year.

© Sporting News via Getty Images New Orleans Hornets Chris Paul drives against the Houston Rockets in 2005

In 2011 he was drafted to the Los Angeles Clippers where his presence rejuvenated the team, becoming the first Clipper to be named to the All-NBA First Team in decades.

In 2013 he re-signed with the Clippers for five years on a contract worth approximately $107 million, but in 2017 he was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for seven players, a future first-round pick, and cash considerations.

The next year he signed a four-year, $160 million maximum contract extension with the Rockets, and he helped the team get one win away from the Finals.

But two years later he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook, where he once again was praised for helping to lead a young team and he was selected to his 10th All-Star nod.

© Getty Images During his time at the Suns, Chris reached his first and only NBA Finals

In late 2020, the Thunder traded Chris to the Phoenix Suns, and the following year he signed a four-year contract extension with the Suns worth up to $120 million. During his time at the Suns, he reached his first and only NBA Finals, and was selected for the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Chris played two more seasons with the Suns before they traded him to the Washington Wizards, who 12 days later traded him to the Golden State Warriors.

© Chris Paul Chris has returned to LA Clippers for his final season

In 2024, he signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, but a year later he signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st season in the NBA. He has appeared in 10 games this season.

He has also won two Gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jada and Chris attend the Dior Homme show in January 2025

Chris has a reported net worth of $180 million, and a large part of that comes from endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Beyond Meat, Panini, Spalding, and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance.

Chris also sold his Encino mansion in 2024 for $15,150,000, one month after putting it on the market at $16,495,000. He purchased the home for $11 million after selling his $7.2 million former mansion in Houston.