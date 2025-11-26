How Beyoncé and teen daughter Blue Ivy came to the rescue when Tina Knowles was sick

The show must go on as they say, therefore, Beyoncé and her teen daughter Blue Ivy came to Tina Knowles' rescue when she got sick but had to work on a tight schedule for her commercial for Ulta. The Matriarch author took to Instagram to not only show off her latest project, but to also provide an unexpected behind-the-scenes look into her struggle.

In the commercial, stars such as Tina, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and more showcased their brands which are available in Ulta, as they sang along to the updated lyrics to the holiday song, "The Twelve Days of Christmas. Tina was seen displaying Beyoncé's Cecred hair care products while singing along, as a hairdresser told her: "Girl, you can sing," as she charmingly replied: 'Well you know it runs in the family."

© WireImage Tina revealed how Beyoncé and Blue Ivy saved her when she was sick

Tina, who is the Vice Chairwoman of Cecred, is evidently a fan of the trend "social media versus reality," because she candidly and humorously recalled online: "Fun Fact! My sweet daughter Beyoncé took me into her studio and produced my vocals on 'Five Golden Things' because I actually had a sinus infection when I shot my part of the commercial. So, she and Blue produced the harmonies to make me sound a little better."

© WireImage The duo helped her get her vocals right for the Ulta commercial

She went on to explain that without their help, she would have gone viral on social media, but not for the right reasons. Tina added: "Thank you Jesus!!! Because my Blue (my manager) said, 'Grandma you are going to be a meme!!!' Y’all would've talked a bunch of stuff about me if I would've sounded bad." The mogul expressed just how much fun she had with the duo and continued: "I don't think I've ever laughed as much as we… Beyoncé and Blue and [I] laughed that night at me trying to sing. A Virgo and two Capricorns! That's a lot of earth energy."

© FilmMagic Tina had a fun time working with the pair

Fans also got a good laugh from Tina's transparency and quickly took to the comments. One person wrote: "Manager Blue and her assistant Beyoncé are dedicated to ensuring that Grandma always looks and sounds her best. Their commitment to your style and presence is unwavering, making sure you feel confident and vibrant." A second person added: "Blue really takes her management position seriously and we're thankful!" A third fan commented: "I think everyone needs a Manager Blue to keep them on track!!"

© Getty Images Tina proudly calls Blue "manager"

This isn't the first time that Tina has proudly called Blue her manager. During Tina's visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, she recalled the moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards when Beyoncé was processing the news that she had just won the Best Country Album category for her album Cowboy Carter, therefore she didn't immediately get up to go onstage. Tina shared: "Beyoncé is sitting [shocked] like this, and Blue's saying, 'Get up,' and she walked on the stage — so they call [Blue Ivy] the manager. She's a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."