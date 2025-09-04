Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's best twinning moments in photos as singer turns 44

It's Beyoncé day! September 4 marks the global pop icon's birthday, with the singer turning 44 today. For the BeyHive, it's a day of celebration, rejoicing the queen mother. For the star herself though, based on her usual track record, it's just another day to celebrate with her incredibly tight-knit family, consisting of husband Jay-Z, their three kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, her mom Tina Knowles, sister Solange Knowles, honorary sister Kelly Rowland, and that's not even the half of it.

2025 has been a banner year for the singer, coming off of the conclusion of her highly acclaimed Cowboy Carter Tour, one of the highest grossing concert tours by a female artist and her personal second highest only behind the Renaissance Tour from 2023. And it also included even greater involvements of her family on the road.

While youngest Rumi, eight, made her stage debut to join her mom on their duet "PROTECTOR," it marked 13-year-old Blue Ivy's second time featuring as one of Beyoncé's featured dancers. And it looks like the teen's skills not only continue to grow in the public eye, but also her resemblance to her stunner of a mom.

Take a look at some of the mother-daughter pair's best twinning moments in photos over the years…

© Beyonce.com Beyoncé and Blue on a yacht, 2018 On vacation Back in 2018, the Carters took Europe with a luxurious yacht vacation, with Beyoncé soon taking to her website with several pictures of herself enjoying the waters in style with baby Blue. One adorable snap also showed the two wearing matching red and pink ponchos while on the yacht.



© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and Blue backstage during "The Renaissance Tour," 2023 The Renaissance Tour In 2023, Blue made her debut as a dancer as part of the Renaissance Tour's crew, impressing audiences worldwide with her skills at the young age of 11. She also got her own set of costumes matching her mom's, from full camo fits to sequined oversized jerseys.



© Instagram Beyoncé and Blue at the London premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," 2023 Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere At the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in November 2023, Blue joined Beyoncé on the red carpet, with the pair going viral not only for their matching black gowns, but also the mom-of-three's sweet moment caught on camera, where she asks her daughter if she's cold.



© FilmMagic Beyoncé and Blue at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King," 2024 The Mufasa premiere In December 2024, Blue and Beyoncé hit up the red carpet with Jay-Z and Tina for the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, which not only signaled a return to the live action Disney franchise for the latter as Nala, but the former's film debut, playing Kiara. The pair looked incredible in their gold gowns, with Beyoncé going for curve-hugging and Blue for a classic ballgown.



© Getty Images Beyoncé and Blue perform during the Beyoncé Bowl, 2024 Beyoncé Bowl Later the same month, Beyoncé brought Blue along once again for her second round as a dancer, this time for Netflix's NFL Christmas halftime show, dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl." Blue wore a special white vest with flared pants, standing out from the other dancers and more so matching her mom's white chaps moment. And it also served as a precursor to…

