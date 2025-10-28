Blue Ivy's sage advice to sister Rumi revealed following stage debut with Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was the ultimate older sister during her mom Beyoncé's record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour, where she helped usher her younger sister, Rumi, into the spotlight in April. Blue Ivy and Rumi's grandmother, Tina Knowles, opened up about their close bond during an interview on Sherri on Monday, and revealed that Rumi couldn't wait to take to the stage with her famous family. "Listen, Rumi has been asking for the last three or four years, 'I'm ready, Mama, I'm ready!'" Tina recalled.

"And her mom was like, 'Well, this is a song where you can come out and be yourself on,'" she added, referring to Rumi's appearance during "Protector" in the show's third act. "And listen, she would come out, and the first night, she was so excited. People were making all these crazy comments. And Blue was like, 'Rumi, you might need to calm it down.'"

Blue Ivy has been in the spotlight for years now, having appeared in several of her parents' projects. The 13-year-old also cemented herself as a star when she joined Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in 2024 as a backup dancer, a move which initially drew criticism but ended with high praise for the determined teen.

Tina shared that Blue Ivy learned to be resilient during the tour, "because you have to be taught that". She added: "Kids don’t learn it from just accident. You have to say to them, 'It's more important to be a good person.' And that you got to work for what you get. Nobody's going to just hand it to you because you are somebody's daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard."

Watch Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage below...

WATCH: Rumi Carter gets overwhelmed with emotion on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

The matriarch explained that Rumi was born with confidence and always tried to be herself on stage. "By maybe like the third or the fourth [show], she would pick out her own outfits at night. You could pick them out," she explained. "[The stylist] would come and she'd be like, 'No, I don't like that. I don't want that.'"

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Rumi joined her mother and sister onstage each night

"And I said, 'What are you going to do tonight?' Cause I was encouraging her to do a little twirl or wink or whatever. And she said, 'Be myself.' So she was! It was really good for her confidence." Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy and eight-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband, Jay-Z.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Blue Ivy encouraged Rumi to be calm during the sweet family segment

While the Grammy winner's daughters continue to shine in the spotlight, her son Sir prefers to watch from the sidelines, according to Tina. "Sir is very quiet," she told E News! in 2024. "He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much…[he is] very, very smart." Beyoncé previously revealed to GQ that her children's privacy was of the utmost importance, due to the harsh nature of the entertainment industry.

© Beyoncé/Instagram The eight-year-old's confidence grew each night on stage

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand," she explained. "It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."