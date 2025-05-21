Why Blue Ivy Carter's family don't want her performing as a career

Blue Ivy Carter has been making waves with her incredible onstage performances alongside her mom Beyoncé, as well as her budding acting career; yet there is one family member who is worried about her future in showbiz.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, opened up about the teen's love of performing in an interview with Extra, sharing her reservations with the outlet.

Life in the spotlight

© Kevin Mazur Tina shared her reservations over Blue Ivy's budding career

"My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else," Tina told Extra. "I hope that she doesn't go into entertainment. I think it's a huge sacrifice. It's a huge sacrifice on your life."

"But if she chooses to do it, I'm going be right up front screaming and cheering," she continued. "But hopefully she'll choose something else, but what I do know? And that's why her mom let her do it, is because she got her confidence there. And it's beautiful to see."

Blue Ivy joined her mother on the Cowboy Carter Tour, performing as a dancer in the show. She also performed in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, and the world watched as she grew more comfortable on stage.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy joined her mother on the Cowboy Carter Tour

Tina explained how special it was to see Blue Ivy blossom with each performance. "It's the best, because at the end of the day, the most important bonus of that is I just see the confidence just growing every day," the mother of two said.

"Blue is tall, she's like 5'9", and she's 13 years old…and I would always say, 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall.' And she would still kind of slump a little bit, and now we got the model pose and she is strutting and she is confident and that's the most important thing to me."

Rumi's big moment

© Beyoncé Rumi made her onstage debut during the tour

Blue Ivy's younger sister Rumi made her stage debut on the tour, appearing during the song "Protector" as her mother serenaded her.

"Little Rumi also, she told us every night during Renaissance, 'I'm ready. I'm ready to go out there,' and we were like, 'Okay, next time,' And this time, her mom let her go and it's wonderful to see her out there," Tina shared.

"They need to let her let loose 'cause she is back there doing choreography and twirling and doing all pliés and everything else. And I'm like, 'Let her loose one night!'"

Proud as punch

© Getty Images Beyoncé joined Blue Ivy in Mufasa

Blue Ivy wowed fans with her incredible performance in Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she provided the voice of Kiara alongside her mom.

Beyoncé opened up about how profound it was to see her daughter's talent come to light in a behind-the-scenes look at the film.

"Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character...It was really hard to focus and do my job after that," she said. "I was like, 'Wait, hold up guys. Y'all gotta give me a second. I have to digest that.' I'm so proud of her."

"She did such a beautiful job and I can't believe how natural she is. And I'm just proud of you. I'm so proud of you," the Grammy winner told her daughter. "And I can't believe how big and grown-up you are…Nobody's prouder than mommy."

To learn more about Blue Ivy's budding career, see below...