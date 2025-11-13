Kylie Minogue turns up the festive fun in fire-red latex dress

Kylie Minogue's fashion is just as iconic as her vocals in our humble opinion. The petite pop princess always works her on-stage looks, embracing everything from those iconic hot pants through to shimmering sequins. On Thursday, the 57-year-old looked ageless on stage at Battersea Power Station to switch on their Christmas lights. Kylie stepped out in a festive-hued red dress made from a shiny latex material. It had a real wow factor with a mermaid skirt and long sleeves - we'd go so far as to say her outfit sleighed (given the season)!

The big switch on included a dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree in Malaysia Square as well as the illumination of the landmark's four iconic chimneys. It was a massive surprise for those who rocked up to see the lights. HELLO!'s Deputy Features Editor Sophie Hamilton was in the crowd - watch the video above to see the moment Kylie pushed the big red button.

© Getty Images Battersea Power Station is a London landmark

The singer hyped up the crowds, getting them to chant XMAS, teasing her new Amazon Music song and she was joined by the Battersea Power Station Community Choir, who performed an incredible medley of Kylie Christmas favourites (naturally), including 'Let It Snow', 'Santa Baby' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. Sophie said: "She looked amazing and radiant. She really brought the energy to the crowd – teaching everyone her XMAS dance moves."

Outfit change

© Tim P.Whitby/Getty Images for Ba Kylie Minogue Turns on Christmas Lights at Battersea Power station on November 13, 2025 in London, England

In promotional pictures released on the night, Kylie then posed in another incredible outfit – this time she was wrapped up like a present in a giant bow dress. The bold blue design was crafted by David Koma and featured two huge bows, a thigh high split and a shiny bodice. The blonde beauty, whose Aussie waves looked as glossy as ever, teamed her dress with matching cobalt heels. Can she put a foot wrong?

If you're sad that you missed the big Kylie surprise, fear not, as there's an exclusive Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) pop-up shop running from the 5 – 7 December 2025 inside Battersea Power Station, where fans can get their hands on limited-edition merchandise.

© Getty Kylie loves having fun with fashion

Speaking about the experience, Kylie said: "It's been such a magical night here at the iconic Battersea Power Station. I absolutely loved turning on the Christmas lights and seeing everyone getting into the festive spirit! I also had a sneak peek at the Kylie Christmas pop-up and I’m so excited for everyone to discover the treats we have in store to add to their celebrations."