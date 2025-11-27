Kelly Ripa teases career move as she gives update on All My Children reboot

Five years ago, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, teased fans that they were developing a reimagining of the ABC's All My Children – the soap opera that first launched them both to fame. During an interview on the SOAPY podcast, the ABC star provided an update on the project and clarified whether the reboot remains in development.

Hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart asked Kelly for details on Pine Valley. "We’ve been working on it for so long," said Kelly. "It’s really out of our hands." Kelly went on to discuss the challenges they have faced in regards to the reboot.

"It’s funny, it’s like one of those things where you get something off the ground and then oh there’s corporate structuring there’s new management and then the project falls down and then there's like renewed interest and then oh the person championing this was let go and you’re like 'oh no,'" she shared. "So it’s like one of these things that has never gone away."

Kelly also shared why the project is so close to her heart. "Cuz we love soaps," she explained. "I love soaps. I think it’s the greatest thing for actors to have. When we were shooting Hope and Faith, we would cast out of soaps all the time, cuz those were the best actors."

The 55-year-old played Hayley Vaughan on the classic soap opera from 1990-2002, and in 1995, she was joined by a young Mark, who played her on-screen love interest Mateo Santos. They began dating soon after their very first chemistry read on set, and eloped just a year later to Las Vegas in 1996. Kelly and Mark went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 together.

The talk-show host praised daytime performers and explained how her early role on All My Children helped shape her professionalism. "They were word perfect. They knew their lines. They hit their marks. They hung up their own wardrobes and they didn’t leave things a mess. Like it was the greatest," she said.

Kelly continued: "I found that I’m a better employee in every aspect of my life because I worked on a soap opera. Because a soap opera gave me a foundation of how to act if you want longevity in this business."

"It’s not rocket science," she added. "Be on time. Be courteous. Thank people. Be appreciative. Be neat. Be disciplined. Having said that, I was still a terrible actor, but I tried."