Halsey looks unbelievable in tiny string bikini – and fans have a lot to say

Halsey flaunted her fit body in a jaw-dropping tiny string bikini. The singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her recent vacation to Hawaii. In the main photo, the star posed in a colorful triangle top, headscarf, glasses and a beaded necklace white sitting down. The singer's adorable freckles and scattered tattoos were also on full display, as she showed off her curves. In the post, the entertainer admitted that she recently took time off after she felt burnt out from her back-to-back touring.

© Instagram Halsey enjoyed her time off in Hawaii

Halsey expressed: "Finally took a break!!!! After the summer tour, we jumped right into working on the BADLANDS tour and it felt like I was going a million miles a minute. Had a very restorative little trip to @konavillagerosewood, one of my favorite places ever!!!" As for how the singer spent her downtime, she was busy taking in the present moment. She shared: "There was so much to talk about and celebrate. But mostly just sleep, play games, eat amazing food and take in the ocean. I'd say I'm not vitamin D deficient for the first time in probably 10 years."

© Instagram She took the time to rest after back-to-back tours

In the carousel post, she shared pictures of herself enjoying pina coladas, riding bikes, sailing, painting, swimming and having fun with her friends and family. Halsey invested in her health on the recent trip, while looking forward to crossing off future goals. She continued: "There's lots of work ahead but I'm so glad I took a beat for my body to recover so my tank is extra full to create and perform."

© Instagram Halsey enjoyed bike riding, sailing, painting and more

Her followers took to the comments to show the singer support and to cheer her on. One person wrote: "The most beautiful ever!! Dying over the bikini top being Badlands colors. I hope you got the rest you deserve!! Can't wait for NY." A second fan added: "Glad you're taking care of yourself and relaxing." Another person added: "Love you beautiful baby, take all the breaks you need."

© Instagram Halsey has been in remission for her lupus and T-cell disorder

In 2022, Halsey publicly revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus and a T-cell disorder. She underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission for both. She previously shared content on social media during her hospital stay and wrote: "Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive." In a featured video she revealed: "I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. When I'm 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not going to be sick. I'm going to look super hot, and have lots of energy and get to redo my 20s in my 30s."