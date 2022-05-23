The Daily Lowdown: Halsey makes shock confession about her label and new music HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Halsey's surprising confession about new music, as well as Liam Gallagher's string of gigs this summer.

Not only that, Doja Cat has to make a heartbreaking decision about touring with The Weeknd and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a rare joint appearance. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Halsey has made a surprising admission about their record label, claiming that Astralwerks and Capital won't let the star release fresh material unless it goes viral on Tik Tok. Halsey told fans online that they have a new completed track that the singer 'loves' but is forbidden to release it without landing a viral moment on the social media platform to support its success. The singer was clearly frustrated by the restrictions and how Tik Tok is dominating the music industry, telling their followers they were tired on everything being 'marketing' despite selling over 160 million records.

Halsey says their label is holding back new music

Doja Cat will not be hitting the road this summer to support The Weeknd on tour due to needing tonsil surgery. The Kiss Me More star updated her fans on social media explaining she's having to pull out of the concert dates as well as upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza and Hangout festival after gaining an abscess on her tonsil. Doja said the surgery was routine but recovery would take a while, adding she felt horrible about cancelling. We're wishing her a speedy recovery!

Liam Gallagher has a busy summer ahead of him with a schedule full of stadium shows, but the Oasis frontman is showing no signs of slowing down as Liam has added another date to the lineup. The rocker announced he will be taking to the stage at Cardiff's Alexandra Head for an open-air gig, with support act The Charlatans joining him. Tickets for the Cardiff gig go on sale on Friday and the concert will take place in September following his sets in Manchester, Knebworth, Belfast and Glasgow.

Billie Eilish has joined a group of big names in the fight against poverty

Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Shawn Mendes are just some of the big artists who have joined forces for a very good cause. The stars have clubbed together to sign Global Citizen's Letter urging governments and billionaires to take immediate action to fight poverty and climate change. The letter, which was also signed by other big names such as Charlie Puth, Finneas, Nile Rogers and Hugh Jackman, is part of the organisation's End Extreme Poverty now campaign, which pushes for meaningful change and breaking systemic barriers that keep people in poverty.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare joint public appearance in Santa Barbara to host a charity polo match. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be seen putting on a very public display of affection as Meghan handed her husband a trophy after his team were the winners on the field. The event was in support of a number of local charities close to the royal couple's hearts, who focus on important causes such as mental health and the environment.

