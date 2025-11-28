Jane Seymour, 74, reveals astonishing secrets behind her youthful looks

Jane Seymour has been a Hollywood staple ever since she burst onto our screens in 1973 as Solitaire in Live and Let Die, alongside Roger Moore as James Bond. The redheaded star seems to have barely aged since her breakout role, all thanks to some key habits she embedded into her daily routine.

Jane spoke to People about how she stays energetic and healthy at 74 years old, sharing that she liked to start the morning with an unusual move. "First, I wiggle before I jump out of bed, just to make sure all the bits are moving," she explained.

© Getty Images Jane revealed that she wriggles "like a fish" to wake her body up

"A girlfriend of mine, a fellow ballerina, always said, 'Before you get up, wiggle about like a fish. Let your spine move, and your arms, and your feet.' And she was right. So I do that for a few moments."

The mother of six added that her partner, John Zambetti, will make her a cup of black coffee to kickstart her day. "Depending on how much time I have, I will do some Pilates-type exercise to wake my body up," she continued.

Learn more about Jane's beauty routine below...

WATCH: Inside Jane Seymour’s Beauty Bag: Secrets to Her Glow at 74

"If I haven't had time at home, I will do pliés in costume on set. People laugh at me, but I'll do that whilst learning lines." Jane also washes her hair every single day, and won't leave the house without taking her vitamins and her collagen powder.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress mostly sticks to a vegetarian diet and eats plain, protein-rich scrambled eggs for breakfast.

Another key habit she developed over the years to prevent aging is applying sunscreen daily to ward off irreversible damage.

"I will always put on sunscreen, usually SPF 40. It's a routine for me to avoid skin damage and skin cancer or pre-cancers," she told the publication.

© Getty Images She rose to fame following her role in Live and Let Die in 1973

"I grew up in England, where you never had the sun. The minute I got to Hollywood, I was with George Hamilton, and he gave me a reflector board and said, 'Fry yourself!' Like an idiot, I did that for a bit until I realized I was burning my skin, and you age faster than you need."

She continued: "So I'm really careful about that now. Playing roles in period pieces, I always had to have light skin. In Dr. Quinn, they covered me in sunscreen. I was not supposed to look like I'd been exposed to the sun."

© Instagram The British native makes sure to apply sunscreen daily

The most poignant tip Jane shared was to remain connected to family and nature in any way possible. For her, it means checking in with her children every day and getting outside in her garden.

"What feeds my soul is family, being outside, appreciating the weather, or the fact that I'm able to eat from my garden, or do something I love, which is acting," she said.

© Getty Images Jane is a mother of six

"Picking the fruits and flowers, watching everything grow, deadheading roses. That's my spiritual connection to the natural world."

"And at the end of the day, if I have accomplished something, if I've helped somebody, created something, been there to listen to someone, all of those tick my box for feeling that was a good day."