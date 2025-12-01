Kelly Brook's former fiancé's ex-wife forced to speak out amid 'fabricated accusations'

Victoria Rose Cipriani, the ex-wife of former professional rugby player, Danny Cipriani, has spoken out, in an attempt to "put to rest some of the accusations and rumours" that followed their initial separation in November 2023. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Victoria, a neuroscience practitioner, addressed fans, noting that her post was not about "revenge" but "correction" after previously "staying quiet" online. "For two years, I've followed legal advice to remain quiet whilst people believed I was a thief," Victoria began.

"That I stole from Daniel's mother. That I was a gold digger, a manipulator, a criminal. I was portrayed as someone who was a liar and had lost a grip on reality. Everyone was screaming at me to get on with my life, whilst I was having to pay thousands of pounds to defend myself. Now it's finally come to an end. None of it was true."

Declaring that her marriage to Danny "ended without warning or explanation," the 44-year-old noted that she was forced to take legal action against Danny to "resolve the financial mess he left behind" when their relationship ended. "The response was a systematic campaign which nearly destroyed me. I was accused of stealing from his mother, reported to police, and subjected to a seven-month criminal investigation," Victoria continued.

"His mother had suffered a stroke early in our marriage. Medical professionals advised that we should become joint powers of attorney. She entrusted this responsibility to me, and I cared for her in my home for twelve months. I provided every single receipt, every bank statement, every piece of evidence requested when I was accused of stealing from her."

© Instagram Victoria and Danny Cipriani tied the knot in April 2021 before separating in November 2023

Stating that the family court had since "dismissed every allegation" made against her, Victoria declared that Danny had escalated the situation, getting the police involved, which led to a seven-month criminal investigation. "The psychological stress of being investigated for exploiting his mother gave me a heart attack – literally," Victoria wrote, revealing that she was required to undergo emergency surgery.

Concluding her post, Victoria clarified that she has since been exonerated of all charges, but hit back at Danny, 38, for attempting to "control the narrative" with "strategic declarations of love and spiritual awakening" on social media. Telling fans that she has "no anger, no bitterness" over the situation, Victoria wished Danny's new girlfriend, 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord "luck," adding: "I am sure when she contacted me saying my dead son had contacted her, she meant well." Tragically, in October 2020, Danny confirmed that he and Victoria had lost their son, River, at just 24 weeks old.

Victoria and Danny Cipriani's relationship and split

Prior to meeting Victoria, former rugby player Danny was involved in several high-profile relationships. From 2008 to 2010, he dated model and I'm a Celebrity star Kelly Brook, before finding love with Katie Price in 2011. By 2016, Danny had also been linked to TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and three years later, had a brief romance with the late Caroline Flack.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Danny Cipriani and Kelly Brook dated from 2008 to 2010

It was in 2020 that Danny first crossed paths with Victoria, a mental health campaigner and mum-of-two. The pair reportedly met through mutual friends towards the start of 2020, and by August of that year, announced their engagement. Two months later, Danny revealed on Instagram that he and Victoria had tragically lost their son, River, at 24 weeks old, telling fans: "we supported each other through it and found our love grew and got stronger."

By April 2021, Victoria and Danny had tied the knot during a low-key ceremony. After two-and-a-half years of marriage, however, the couple went their separate ways in November 2023, with Victoria accusing her ex of drug use, and "inappropriate behaviour" with other women, while Danny alleged that she had stolen money from his mother.

Five months after their split, Danny confirmed that he had begun dating American actress AnnaLynne McCord, with the pair making their romance public on Instagram in April 2024. According to reports, the duo split in January 2025, before reconciling later this year.