AnnaLynne McCord turns up the heat in plunging jumpsuit for LA date night with Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani put on a very loved-up display with his new girlfriend and 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord.

The smitten couple were pictured hand in hand as they enjoyed a date night in LA. AnnaLynne looked as gorgeous as ever wearing a plunging cherry red jumpsuit, cinched at the waist with a chic brown belt.

© / SplashNews.com The couple looked so smitted as they headed out for a romantic date night in LA

Her voluminous, tousled locks were worn down in natural waves adding extra va va voom to her Californian night-out look. As for accessories, AnnaLynne added an oversized gold heart-shaped pendant necklace and a shining gold bag.

The actress' makeup was every inch as perfect as her stylish ensemble and was comprised of eye-widening black eyeliner, warm bronzer and nude lipstick.

© Instagram Danny shared news of his relationship back in April

Meanwhile, Danny looked smart in a navy blue linen shirt and white trousers. The couple couldn't have looked happier as they beamed for the camera.

Danny first shared news of his relationship back in April, and the following month, AnnaLynne opened up to US Weekly about how they first met.

"I wasn't looking for it at all. It kind of found me," she told the publication. "It's the most unlikely situation ever because I was with this person on and off for four years, and we were two shadows matching the shadow of the other person."

The couple met on the celebrity dating app Raya and had an "explosive and passionate" romance according to the publication, but they were kept apart by distance.

"He lived there and I lived here, and it was just never going to go anywhere," she said.

"We were reconnecting as friends and both [went] on our own spiritual journeys. [We] both found that we were finding self-love for the first time."

"Now we're together and it’s new, but we are both showing up for ourselves in life," AnnaLynne added. "And because we can show up for ourselves, we're matching each other on every level and we’re having painful conversations of where we were because they’re honest and they’re real and I wouldn’t want anything else."

Meanwhile, Danny first opened up about the relationship just weeks before in April when he shared a gushing post dedicated to his beloved.

He wrote: "My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world," alongside a string of loved-up emojis.

The photos post contained a number of ultra-romantic photos and videos of the couple, as well as stunning solo photos of the actress.

AnnaLynne quickly commented on the tribute writing: "Heyyyy!! That’s my line!!! :) I can’t believe… it’s YOU. Thank you for showing up as you do in life. Thank you for choosing to walk through the fire. Of course… because you’re you, the fire was the one in fear in that dynamic. I know your story has seen you face hell on earth… but I’m here to bring a little Belinda Carlisle into your Universe. Oh… and, also, you were right… ‘IT’ really did change my life [Laughing face emoji]."

Before meeting AnnaLynne, Danny was married to Victoria Rose O'Callaghan. The couple parted ways at the start of 2023.