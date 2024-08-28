Kelly Brook's private life away from cameras: from two-year marriage to A-list ex-boyfriends

Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy Parisi are one of the couples on Celebrity Race Across the World, and the happily married couple are doing great.

Kelly and Jeremy have bickered during their trip, with Kelly hoping to see some of the Brazilian sights while in the South American country, with Jeremy focused on their prize. The couple have been dating since 2015, walking down the aisle in 2022.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Brooks surprises boyfriend Jeremy Parisi with sweet Valentine's gift

Alongside her relationship with Jeremy, Kelly has had quite the glittering career, from hosting on Heart Radio to opening her own bar!

Here's all you need to know about Kelly's life away from the cameras…

Relationship with Jeremy

Kelly and Jeremy have been an item since 2015 with the star sliding into her future husband's DMs in 2014. The couple quickly fell for each other and other five years of dating, Kelly popped the question to the judo star and model.

However, Jeremy ended up turning her proposal down, however the pair did later become engaged and they married in 2022. Their wedding venue had a special significance for Jeremy, taking place in Arpino, southern Italy, where his family hails from.

© Instagram Kelly made the first move on Jeremy back in 2014

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Kelly spoke of how the couple kept the passion going in their relationship, saying: "We have candlelit dinners most nights. We recently moved house and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other and eat and talk – no phones in the room."

In an interview with the Mirror, Kelly reflected: "Our relationship is probably the most successful relationships I've had because we completely trust each other, we're with each other all the time. We have the same kind of goals. We have a lot in common and he's very handsome."

© Instagram Kelly and Jeremy tied the knot in 2020

Kelly and Jeremy's big day didn't actually go to plan, however, with a storm scuppering their hopes for an outdoor ceremony. Thankfully, the lovebirds were able to move their nuptials to an indoor location and tied the knot.

The couple haven't welcomed any children, but Kelly hasn't ruled out the prospect, admitting in an interview with the Sun last year: "I haven't really thought about it, to be honest. I think we've been so caught up in getting married and work and living our lives and travelling and just being happy and grateful for what we've got."

Famous exes

Before meeting Jeremy, Kelly had dated some of Hollywood and sport's biggest heartthrobs from Jason Statham to Thom Evans.

Kelly ended up engaged to action star Jason Statham, before the British actor landed some of his biggest roles. The former couple dated for six years from 1998 before calling off their engagement and splitting in 2004. The split didn't affect Kelly too much, and in 2019 she said on Heart Radio: "Life's moved on – look where I am now!"

© Chris Weeks Jason was Kelly's first love

Kelly later became engaged to Titanic star Billy Zane, and the pair starred together as a married couple in 2005's Survivor Island. However, things eventually broke down, with reports linking the split to Kelly not wanting to move to the United States with the star.

The model has dated two rugby players: Thom Evans and Danny Cipriani, ending the latter relationship after she discovered flirtatious messages that he had sent to other women.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Kelly and Danny had a tumultuous relationship

Kelly and Thom dated for two tears and tragically during their time together, the actress suffered two miscarriages. She emotionally reflected in an interview with Fabulous: "I tried to have a baby but it didn't work.

"You can feel quite a bit of failure if you go through miscarriage or feel that it's quite unfair but as much as it was a real loss and a difficult time, I got through it."

© Dave J Hogan Kelly sadly had two miscarriages while with Thom

Before meeting Jeremy, Kelly was in a relationship with former Gladiators star David McIntosh. The pair got engaged just weeks into their whirlwind romance, but Kelly later called things off, reportedly as David had cheated on her.

Bar venture

© David M. Benett Kelly owned her own bar between 2013 and 2017

While known for her glamour, Kelly ended up opening her own bar in 2013 alongside Nick House. The Steam and Rye was very popular, winning Bar of the Year in 2014, however, the duo were forced to permanently close the location in 2017.