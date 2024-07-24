Chris Brown's emotional post amid reports over $50m lawsuit for alleged assault in Fort Worth — all we know

Chris Brown, as well as members of his entourage and Live Nation, has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for a case of alleged assault.

The singer and rapper, 35, was sued for the alleged "violent assault" of four concertgoers with members of his entourage after a show in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, July 20.

However, despite the legal battle, the singer remains active on social media and has received the support of his fans for his latest upload.

Chris Brown has been sued for $50 million

Breaking his silence

Chris has not spoken up about the alleged incident so far, presumably due to his legal team advising him not to do so, but has continued to share outtakes from his latest shows.

His most recent clip came earlier on July 24, days after the suit was first filed, in which he included a snippet from his most recent concert, performing a track off his latest album 11:11.

He cryptically captioned the clip: "There is beauty in my pain," and fans responded with comments like: "I need a live album christopher," and: "I love how you're not afraid to show the beauty in your pain, it's healing for all of us."

The lawsuit

Plaintiffs Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and DaMarcus Powell filed a case with a Texas court on Monday, July 22 alleging that the singer and his "paid entourage" were guilty of "brutally and severely" assaulting them after a concert.

Documents obtained by Pitchfork reveal that the four plaintiffs attended Chris' show at Dickies Arena on July 20, and waited backstage to meet with the "Look At Me Now" singer after having been invited to the VIP area.

The singer and members of his entourage are being accused of alleged assault

Charles Bush complimented the star for his show, and while he was received warmly at first, it was claimed that "a member of Brown's entourage remarked loudly to Brown, 'Man, you don't remember you two were beefing,'" and they were then ordered to attack the plaintiff.

The lawsuit states that Charles was allegedly punched in the chest and a chair was picked up and thrown at him, while the other plaintiffs were also punched and kicked. The lawsuit mentions that all four "are injured" and "undergoing medical treatment."

The singer and his entourage, consisting of rapper Markies Deandre "Yella Beezy" Conway, Sinko Ceej, and Omololu Omari "Hood Boss" Akinlolu," as well as Live Nation Worldwide Inc., which is organizing the 11:11 tour, are being formally sued for assault and battery, negligence and gross negligence, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The alleged incident happened after one of Chris' shows in Fort Worth, Texas on July 20

Investigation and response

Us Weekly reported that the Fort Worth Police Department has generated a report on the incident and is carrying out an investigation as of Tuesday, July 23. Members of Chris' legal team or those of the other defendants and Live Nation have not yet commented on the matter.

The attorney for the plaintiffs Tony Buzbee shared a statement with Us, which reads: "We obtained a temporary restraining order yesterday to make sure the video at Dickies is preserved and to ensure any texts or videos on the defendants' phones are preserved."

Live Nation Inc., the company behind the 11:11 Tour, is also being sued

"This is Texas. The people here don't care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way. Unprovoked violence can't and won't be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages."