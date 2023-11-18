Why did Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger split up? Inside their on/off romance

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion and one of the most decorated drivers in the sport's history – but his success hasn't come without sacrifices to his personal life.

The 38-year-old Mercedes driver – who is gearing up for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday – was in a high profile, on-and-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, 45, for eight years before they went their separate ways in 2015 after first meeting at the MTV EMAs in 2007.

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly met at the MTV EMAs in 2007

While neither of them has explicitly revealed the reason behind their separation, Lewis has dropped several hints over the years and previously admitted that his "world turned upside down" after their split.

Why did Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger break up?

In 2019, Lewis hinted that their busy work schedules and the relentless travel required for the F1 calendar played a part in the demise of their relationship.

"It's similar to most sportsmen and women," he said while discussing the breakdown of another driver's marriage at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. "It may be slightly different in that we are traveling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time.

"So that's probably an additional weight that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship, and if things aren't quite perfect."

© Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger was often by Lewis Hamilton's side during the F1 season

He added: "In general for athletes, having the right mindset and trying to find the right balance of how dedicated you are as opposed to resting back and enjoying your quality time, it's different for everyone."

Nicole also alluded that the couple split because she "lost herself" in the relationship. "Sometimes people stay in relationships because they get complacent because it's comfortable for them because they don't want to be alone," she told People.

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton hinted that their busy schedules hindered their relationship

"A lot of the times when you're in a relationship, you lose yourself and you lose who you are, what makes you so special in your own light. You are always putting the energy on someone else. Build yourself back up again. Do what you want to do.''

It was also reported at the time that Lewis and Nicole split because she thought he was going to pop the question, but he wasn't ready to get married. One year before their breakup, he was asked by The Sun if they were engaged, to which he responded: "No, I'm not."

What has Lewis Hamilton said about his breakup with Nicole Scherzinger?

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger dated on-and-off for eight years

Lewis found their split difficult and admitted he went through a "really tough time" after – but he has learned to keep his personal life private following their very public relationship.

"I learned the hard way; I learned the hard way," he told Vanity Fair in 2022. "I haven't talked about it much. I'm really just super focused on work." He continued: "I've realized that I can't do two things or three things at once, I've got to focus on one."

Lewis added: "I really wanted to go through a growth process of getting myself to a point where I'm happy on my own, comfortable in my space. So that if I ever do meet someone, it's an addition, rather than 'I need you in my life'."

© Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger was with Lewis Hamilton when he won his first World Championship

In 2019, he also touched upon their split during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "I wear my heart on my sleeve, and it is hard to hide my emotions.

"I'm trying my hardest to be positive but I'm going through a really, really tough time at the moment with the loss of someone really, really special in my life."

Lewis added: "My world turned upside down, but I have a job to do. I need to keep myself occupied and busy because otherwise my mind will wander and that makes the time a lot harder.”

What has Nicole Scherzinger said about her breakup with Lewis Hamilton?

© Mike Marsland Lewis Hamilton found his split from Nicole Scherzinger really tough

In 2016, the former Pussycat Dolls singer admitted she and Lewis were not on speaking terms, but she wished him nothing but "happiness, success, and love".

"I don't see anything negative, I think it's quite natural when people separate and go their own ways," she said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "You just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success, and love like sincerely and I do."

When asked if they stayed in touch, The Masked Singer judge said: "Yeah we don't, like, talk. I think that he is the best driver since Ayrton Senna, and I think that he's probably going to win this year and I only wish him happiness and success."

Who is Lewis Hamilton dating?

© Eric Alonso Shakira attended some F1 races to support Lewis Hamilton

Lewis is currently believed to be single but in July he was linked to Shakira after they were spotted spending time together, enjoying boat trips in Miami, dinners in Barcelona, and a "secret" trip to Ibiza.

Who is Nicole Scherzinger dating?

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Nicole confirmed her engagement to Thom Evans in June following a three-year relationship. She shared photos of the moment Thom got down on one knee on a beach and popped the question.

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.