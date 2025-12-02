Beloved BBC star dies aged 68, husband confirms

Beloved BBC star Hugh Wallace, known for presenting property shows like The Great House Revival and fronting My Bungalow Bliss, has died at the age of 68. The sad news was confirmed by his husband, Martin Corbett, in a statement released on Monday.

The Dublin-born presenter and architect passed away "suddenly", according to his partner. Taking to Instagram, Martin wrote: "It is with deep sadness and shock that I share the news that my husband and soulmate Hugh Wallace passed away suddenly at home last night. I am heartbroken. Please respect my privacy at this deeply painful time."

Hugh and Martin celebrated 39 years together on 14 February and were in the midst of renovating their own home. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview with RSVP earlier this year, Hugh said: "Isn't that amazing? You'd think I couldn't forget that anniversary date, but I did this year. I got the little hint around 11pm."

© Animo TV 2022 Hugh's death was confirmed by his husband Martin

What was Hugh Wallace known for?

Alongside The Great House Revival, Hugh also appeared on Irish broadcaster RTÉ's Home of the Year and was the only judge to feature on the show every season since it first aired in 2015.

Beyond his extensive TV career, Hugh was the founder of the Dublin-based design consultancy Douglas Wallace Architects. In a statement reacting to the news of his death, the company wrote: "It is with deep sadness and shock that we share the news that our beloved Hugh Wallace passed away.

© Animo TV 2022 Hugh Wallace in The Great House Revival season 5

"We are heartbroken. Hugh was widely known and admired for his work as presenter of The Great House Revival and as a judge on Home of the Year. His passion, creativity and warmth touched colleagues, audiences, and friends across the country. May he rest in peace. The offices of Douglas Wallace will remain closed as a mark of respect."

Fans react to the news of Hugh Wallace's death

Alongside heartfelt tributes from family and colleagues, many of Hugh's fans took to social media to share their condolences.

"To say I'm shocked by Hugh Wallace's death is an understatement. I interviewed him many times and found him the most helpful and civilised of men. My thoughts are with his husband Martin, and all who mourn him," wrote one person, while another penned: "I'm shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Hugh Wallace. A brilliant TV personality and architect. And a gentleman in person. My thoughts are with his husband Martin and his family & friends."

A third said: "Genuinely saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hugh Wallace. He really was a fantastic character. I loved watching him on the show, and he even reminded me a bit of my brother from another mother. Rest in peace, Hugh – you'll be missed."