Top Gear and Strictly Come Dancing star dead aged 68 following short battle with lung cancer

Quentin Willson, one of the original presenters of Top Gear, has died at the age of 68 following a short battle with lung cancer. The news was confirmed by his family, who said in a statement: "The family of Quentin Willson, television presenter and producer, motoring journalist, author, and campaigner, wish to announce that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 8th November, following a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68. A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms.

"He helped shape the original Top Gear as one of its first hosts, working alongside Jeremy Clarkson and the team who took the pioneering show global. He went on to front Fifth Gear and still holds the dubious honour of Strictly Come Dancing’s lowest score in history. Through his FairFuel campaign, Quentin saved UK consumers a fortune by helping to freeze fuel duty. Over £100 billion in fresh taxation was prevented by the campaign, a real consumer win by a true consumer champion."

The sad statement continued: "He also created and presented much-loved programmes such as Britain's Worst Drivers and The Cars the Star. Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve. More recently he had worked tirelessly to make EVs affordable for all, via his FairCharge campaign."

Reflecting on the star's family life, it concluded: "Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander & Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally. While messages of condolence are warmly appreciated, the family asks that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach."

Quentin's career

Quentin made his television debut back in 1991 when he presented the original incarnation of Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson, with the late star offering his expertise on second-hand vehicles. He remained on the show until its cancellation in 2001, and although the show was revived the following year, Quentin didn't reappear on it, instead helping to front Channel 5's Fifth Gear.

The star's career on television continued, with Quentin also fronting The Car's the Star, The Classic Car Show and Britain's Worst Driver, which challenged participants who had lost their driving licences to win it back in various challenges. Quentin would also appear on shows like BBC Breakfast and Daybreak to discuss motoring-related stories.

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Quentin made his television debut in 1991

Back in 2004, the motoring journalist competed on the second series of Strictly Come Dancing. The star was paired with British dancer Hazel Newberry, and on the opening show, they danced to Natalie Cole's Pink Cadillac. However, the dance ended up going down in history for all of the wrong reasons, as Quentin ended up earning the show's lowest-ever score, achieving only eight points from the judges. The star's record still stands to this day.

Appearing on GB News in 2022, the journalist told host Nigel Farage on his Talking Pints show: "It's one of my proudest moments, I think failure is the new success. It's what symbolises it, when they rang up and said, Would you do it?', I instantly said no because I'm as agile as a JCB, but my wife said, 'No, because it'll show that you are human and that you can laugh at yourself'.

© BBC The star scored the lowest-ever marks on Strictly

"For months afterwards, people would come up in the street and say, 'well done', and shake my hand. I think, it's really important you say your real self and that you can fail, it's the right message in this world of influencers who say we must all be world class and billionaires, a bit of home-grown failure goes a long way!"

Family life

In 1991, Quentin married his wife Michaela, and the couple remained together until his death. The pair welcomed three children, with both of their daughters, Mercedes and Mini, being named after cars, while their son was named Max. The couple had a low-key wedding ceremony and have kept much of their personal life out of the public eye.

© Anthony Harvey Quentin and Michaela share three children

In 2005, the family were living in Stratford-on-Avon after purchasing a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom art deco house in the area. Speaking to The Independent at the time, Quentin said: "Six years ago, my wife and I were looking for an unusual house. Something different to the relentless tide of houses with UPVC windows in manicured estates. And not a predictable Georgian rectory, either. So we spent 18 months searching for our slightly bonkers ideal house."