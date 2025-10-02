Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray's life after fame and career change before death at 68

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray, who played wheeler-dealer Mickey Pearce on the hit BBC sitcom, has died aged 68. The actor had previously battled lung cancer but was given the all-clear. In 2023, Patrick revealed his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis. His death was announced in a statement shared on The Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society's Facebook page, which revealed that Patrick was a "regular attendee" of the group's conventions and praised his humour.

The statement read: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many. He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many. 'Sleep well Pat!'"

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Patrick Murray (L) has died aged 68

As tributes pour in for the actor, whose other TV credits include The Bill, The Famous Five and Lovejoy, find out all about his life after fame, including his career change and move to Thailand.

Patrick's family life and move to Thailand

Patrick married a woman named Anong in 2016 in Pattaya, Thailand, where the actor spent ten years before moving back to the UK. The couple had one daughter, Josie.

© Getty Images Patrick Murray as Micker Pearce and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses

In 2017, Patrick revealed that he had returned to his native country in order to obtain a visa for his family after their application was rejected by the Home Office. In an interview with The Mirror, Patrick shared his hopes for his Anong and daughter Josie to join him in the UK, explaining they were barred under minimum income rules for non-European spouses.

"As I've been out of the country for a bit and I'm self-employed, I have to work for one year and then show tax returns," he said. "Before this ruling came in, it would have been fine. Now I've got to be separated from my baby while she's growing up."

Patrick's career change

After moving back to the UK, Patrick worked as an executive driver.

© Getty Images Patrick with his co-star John Challis in 2002

He said at the time: "Being out of the industry for so long, the work dried up, so I went back to driving an executive car, a Mercedes, to do it. I only saw my baby on the phone for two years; I was a Skype dad."

In 2017, the actor launched a DJ career in Benidorm, performing as his character Mickey Pearce while dressed in the iconic black trilby, suit and tie.