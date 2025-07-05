Hugh Wallace’s 'nomadic' private life with husband Martin

Hugh Wallace, presenter of The Great House Revival, is no stranger to a home renovation of his own.

He lives with his husband Martin Corbett, and although they are happily settled at the moment, he calls their lifestyle 'sort of nomadic' because they’ve transformed eight properties together over the years, moving address often.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple purchased a derelict property that was in desperate need of a total overhaul.

Despite appearing on many home shows, he reveals that it’s his partner who will have a say on most of the interiors.

He told RSVP Home: "I am just going with him and following what he says. It’s much easier. He’s got great taste and a good eye for beautiful things.”

He continued: "In terms of style, it will be crisp, modern, white, classic Italian furniture, and we have quite a collection of artwork. The colour in the house will be given by the artwork, as well as some items and statues.”

"The only space I will get to leave my mark on will be the spare room, which will be a bit of theatre," he then told RTE.

Speaking in the same interview, Hugh outlined what he hates in a house, and that’s it not feeling at home at all. “There was one house in Home of the Year where they wouldn’t let us bring water into the house and I was thinking ‘Ah lads’. There are those ‘too precious’ houses where you’re afraid to touch the furniture but in other homes, there is such a great sense of family and warmth. Then there are homes that are all about memories."

Successful career on and off television

Hugh’s website explains that he’s an “award-winning architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants.”

The star also judges on Home of the Year and his Instagram is dedicated to promoting his TV shows and guest appearances.

Hugh’s romantic life

The couple have been together for 39 years after meeting in a bar in Dublin called The George. The pair tied the knot in 2012.

"I’m very lucky to have such an amazing partner," he says. "What I love about Martin is that I’ll get into a flap, and he’ll go ‘This is how it is, get over yourself!’"

The Great House Revival airs on BBC Two, Saturday 5 July, 7:15pm.