What is Tom Hardy's net worth? Inside star's multi-million empire following whopping increase

Tom Hardy is understandably worth millions thanks to his roles in major hits, including the Venom franchise and Peaky Blinders. However, the star has just got richer to the tune of £6 million.

Writing in his Eden Confidential column, Richard Eden revealed that the actor's business, 33 1/3 RD, increased its earnings last year, rising all the way up to £28.3 million. Figures have shown the business making a profit of £117k per week in the year up to November 2024.

Tom Hardy's net worth

According to figures from Celebrity Net Worth, the Hollywood star is believed to be worth £30 million. The actor has earned his fortune thanks to his acting career, with the star making his debut in 2001's Black Hawk Down.

Tom has accrued several incredible credits, including in Bronson, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk and the Venom franchise. On the TV screen, Tom has acted in hit series including Wuthering Heights, Taboo, Peaky Blinders and MobLand.

The star's talent has become so famous that he was able to get a salary of £15 million for the final entry in the Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance. At the time, it made him one of the ten-highest earning actors in the world.

© Paramount Tom makes quite the action hero!

Before becoming an actor, Tom was also a model. He first rose to fame when he won The Big Breakfast's Find Me a Supermodel competition, earning a contract with Models One, who have represented the likes of Twiggy and Linda Evangelista.

Tom's business

The star launched performing arts company 33 1/3 RD back in 2012, however, the business has not always been successful. Back in 2017, figures showed that its worth had fallen from £2.8 million down to £696,980.

© Getty Tom also has his own business empire

33 1/3 RD isn't Tom's only business, as the star is also listed as a director for Taboo Productions Limited, Hardy Son and Baker and Executive Options Limited.