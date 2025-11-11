Tom Hardy's forgotten 8-part period drama hailed as 'masterpiece'

The BBC has long delivered incredible series, and back in 2017, the network released Taboo, an eight-part period drama that starred Tom Hardy. The series temporarily left BBC iPlayer earlier this year, but it has since returned, and viewers have been rediscovering the smash hit, and have hailed the show as a "masterpiece". However, despite the positive fan reaction, with audiences giving it a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is also known for its harrowing scenes, including ones of incest and slavery. Read on to find out all you need to know…

What is Taboo about?

The official synopsis for the show reads: "1814: James Keziah Delaney returns to London from Africa and is encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal. Dark, mesmerising drama with Tom Hardy." The series stars Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney who engages in a feud with the East India Company over the ownership of trading outpost Nootka sound, which was left to him by his late father, Horace.

The drama explores London's darker sides at the dawn of the 19th century, including corruption linked to the East India Company. It also portrays the harsh realities of early London gang life and poverty in working-class communities.

WATCH: See the trailer for Taboo

As the series develops, viewers see how Tom's amoral character faces challenges, including persistent rumours about how dangerous he is, and his transactional nature in dealing with friendships and interactions. The character also engages in an incestuous relationship with his half-sister, Zilpha Geary (Oona Chaplin).

Despite its popularity, the show only lasted for one season, however, there have been indications that a second series is on the way. Speaking to The Radio Times in 2023, executive producer Dean Baker said: "Currently we are working on a second season of Taboo. Meanwhile, Tom told MovieWeb in April that the reason a second season hadn't yet materialised was that he was too busy with his film career, including the Venom franchise.

© BBC A second series of the drama is on its way

He told the publication: "So, Taboo is something that's for me and my family and Steven [Knight - show creator and executive producer]. It's something we wanted to take time to do properly. I've been working for the last seven years on Venom, so it had to take a little bit of a back seat, but it's something that I'm very passionate about."

The second season will have to answer a lot of questions following the finale. As the show ended, we saw James escaping from London, but instead of setting sail for America, he instead headed for the Azores in order to connect with the mysterious 'Colonnade'.

Fan reaction

The series won plaudits from fans, with one enthusing: "I am not a fan of historical movies - I'm more sci-fi and futuristic action movies. So, for me to rate this anything above 5 stars would mean it's good, but this show is FANTASTIC. HIGHLY RECOMMEND so much – call into work sick tomorrow and just binge the 8 episodes... You'll love it, promise!"

© BBC The gritty drama has been praised by fans

Meanwhile, a third penned: "What an amazing drama. Had me gripped every week. So much so, that I watched it again on BBC iPlayer and still enjoyed it immensely," while a fourth added: "This is quite honestly one of the best series I have ever seen! It really feels like one long movie from beginning to end! If it was a movie, it would be nominated for best actor – Tom Hardy, several nominations for supporting roles, best movie, best original score, screenplay, casting, costume design and probably every category you can conceive of!"

Critics were also impressed with the series, with one review in Digital Spy reading: "Taboo is certain to be divisive. Some will be turned off by it, while others will no doubt take it far too seriously. But hopefully, most will be able to appreciate it as the barmy but rather brilliant drama it actually is." Another in The Guardian said: "Yes, you can call it a vanity project and yes, it does throw the kitchen sink at the plot then hurl the whole bath in afterwards – but it is also prepared to take risks. There will always be those who think Hardy has struck out with this very personal take on the historical drama. I disagree: there's nothing wrong with taking a big swing at a genre – and in Taboo's case, it connects."

Who stars in Taboo?

Alongside Tom, who is known for his roles in the Venom franchise, Peaky Blinders and Mad Max: Fury Road, is Leo Bill, who stars in Alice in Wonderland and The Living and the Dead. Also joining the cast are Academy Award-nominated actress Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) and Stephen Graham (Adolescence).

© BBC Venom star Tom Hardy leads the cast

They're joined by Jefferson Hall (Vikings), David Hayman (Andor), Edward Hogg (Bunny and the Bull), Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean), Marina Hands (Lady Chatterley), Jonathan Pryce (Tomorrow Never Dies), Jason Watkins (The Crown), Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who) and Nicholas Woodeson (Paddington 2).