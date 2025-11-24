Tom Hardy's seriously underrated crime drama is your next 'riveting' watch

Tom Hardy is currently filming the second season of hit gangster drama MobLand, Guy Ritchie's London-set crime drama about two warring mob families. If you devoured season one upon its release earlier this year and can't get enough of Tom Hardy after his acclaimed portrayal of fixer Harry Da Souza, then you might want to check out another of the Venom actor's recent crime dramas.

In 2023, Tom, 48, starred in the 60s-set drama, The Bikeriders, playing the kingpin of a Chicago motorbike club the Vandals, Johnny Davis. While the film underperformed at the box office, grossing $35 million with a $40 million budget, it became a streaming hit after being added to Peacock last year, and is currently available to watch on Prime Video.

© Getty Tom Hardy stars alongside Austin Butler and Jodie Comer in the film

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Loving), the film, inspired by photojournalist Danny Lyon's 1967 book, follows a motorcycle club in Chicago. Tom Hardy is no stranger to playing intimidating characters, having portrayed supervillain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and gangster Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders. He delivers another compelling performance in The Bikeriders, and his commanding presence elevates each and every scene he's in. Still not convinced? Find out more below...

What is The Bikeriders about?

The story centres on Benny, a man with a passion for motorcycles who is drawn to the Chicago Vandals, a motorcycle club. After meeting a young woman named Kathy, Benny is forced to choose between his loyalty to the club and his love for her.

WATCH: The trailer for The Bikeriders

The official synopsis reads: "The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

© Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features Jodie Comer as Kathy and Austin Butler as Benny in The Bikeriders

Who stars in The Bikeriders?

Starring alongside Tom Hardy in the film are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Help) as Kathy, Austin Butler (Elvis, Caught Stealing) as Benny, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Knives Out) as Zipco, Mike Faist (Challengers) as Danny and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) as Funny Sonny.

What have critics and viewers said about the film?

The film, which holds a 79 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, received generally good reviews. The Guardian described the movie as a "potent ode to the violent lives of 60s biker gangs" in its five star review, while The Independent handed out four stars and said the drama "rejects outright nostalgia and focuses on characters merely looking for and holding onto love".

© Focus Features/Shutterstock Tom plays Johnny Davis

Elsewhere, Vulture said the film was "emotionally constipated" while Empire gave the film three stars and described it as "more of a slow burn than a thrill ride".

Meanwhile, while viewers hailed the film as "riveting" and "excellent" on social media, some took issue with the ending. One person wrote: "Just watched The Bikeriders, it’s an excellent movie, I loved it but I have to say, I hated the ending!"

Another viewer was full of praise for the drama, however, and penned: "Riveting, engrossing & consuming! You feel the vibe of the last great era of bikeriders! Gritty, moody & atmospheric!"

How to watch The Bikeriders

The film is available to watch on Prime Video and NOW.