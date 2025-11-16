ITV period drama with Tom Hardy and Happy Valley star that fans brand 'ridiculously good' needs to be your next binge-watch

A drama series Tom Hardy starred in 16 years ago is having a resurgence as fans brand it "ridiculously good" in light of a new controversial adaptation. In case you missed the news, Wuthering Heights is getting a steamy new remake in 2026 starring Aussie actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the leading roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively. The series recently dropped a new trailer that has divided fans over its seemingly loose take on the original text and claims to be the 'greatest love story of all time'. Amid all the chatter around the new version, it seems fans have been revisiting an older adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 classic starring Tom Hardy and his now-wife Charlotte Riley, that viewers claim was "closest to the book".

In 2009, Tom starred in the ITV period drama Wuthering Heights. The miniseries consists of two episodes that are each over an hour long. Wuthering Heights has had many film and TV adaptations over the years, including a 1992 version notably starring Ralph Fiennes as Heathcliff.

© Getty Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley star in the 2009 Wuthering Heights miniseries

What fans are now saying about Tom Hardy's version

Under the comments section of the new 2026 Wuthering Heights movie trailer that dropped on YouTube this week, fans praised Tom's version as their "favourite". "I doubt this will be as good as the version with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley that came out 2009; that one is my favourite," one person said about Jacob and Margot's new adaptation. "Tom Hardy portraying Heathcliff to Charlotte Riley's Cathy, this adaptation was closest to the book," another claimed, while someone else said Tom's version was "the best". "Maybe the directors and writers need to go back and watch the 2009 UK series with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. Now THAT was Wuthering Heights, I still get chills. Another viewer added: "Tom Hardy was the best Heathcliff. Swoon."

On X, one fan claimed that "Tom Hardy was a ridiculously good Heathcliff". Another said: "Directed my angry [sic] about the Wuthering Heights trailer to watching some of the previous adaptations started with the 2009 TV film with Tom Hardy, now that was some casting and gothic yearning !!!"

Fans have compared Tom's version to the controversial Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie adaptation that comes out in 2026

What is Wuthering Heights about?

The novel, which is often branded as a classic in literature, is set on the Yorkshire Moors. The story follows an orphan, Heathcliff, who is taken in by the Earnshaw family and falls for their daughter Catherine. Heathcliff and Catherine's love story is one of obsession and vengeance after Catherine marries the wealthy Edgar Linton. It is the writer's only novel, though she did also co-author a book of poetry with her sisters Charlotte and Anne entitled Poems by Currer, Ellis, and Acton Bell.

Who stars in the ITV version?

Tom notably stars as the anti-hero Heathcliff in the series, while Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley plays Catherine Earnshaw and The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln portrays Edgar Linton. Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire plays the Earnshaw family's servant, Nelly Dean. Also in the cast are Rosalind Halstead as Isabella Linton, Burn Gorman as Hindley Earnshaw, Rebecca Night as Catherine Linton and Tom Payne as Linton Heathcliff. The period drama miniseries is available to binge on ITV.