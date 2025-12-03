80s movie star, 67, who starred opposite Al Pacino, looks ageless in latest appearance

80s movie icon, who famously has starred opposite Al Pacino twice, looked effortlessly ageless as she stepped out for her latest red-carpet appearance.

At 67, Michelle Pfeiffer stunned fans with her timeless beauty while attending the Oh. What. Fun New York Premiere.

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun."

Michelle exuded understated elegance in a smart, tailored look. She wore a crisp blue-and-white striped button-down shirt tucked into high-waisted charcoal trousers, cinched with a sleek black belt featuring a gold buckle.

Layered over the shirt is a navy blazer, which gave her outfit a polished yet relaxed feel. Her long blonde hair cascaded loosely over her shoulders in soft waves, with her makeup kept natural, highlighting her glowing complexion with a soft pink lip.

On the red carpet, the actress posed with her co-stars, effortlessly commanding attention as she stood front and center.

© Getty Images Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dominic Sessa and Felicity Jones attend the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun."

Surrounded by festive décor, including oversized ribbon displays and decorated trees, Michelle appeared radiant and youthful, prompting fans to comment on how little she has changed over the decades.

Michelle starred opposite Al Pacino in Scarface in 1983 and Frankie and Johnny in 1991. The Hollywood icon said that she was terrified of working opposite Al in Scarface despite it becoming one of her breakout roles.

"I just didn’t have a lot of experience under my belt. And I was terrified. Every night I was terrified. I didn’t feel worthy. I didn’t feel like I had the chops. I didn’t have any experience behind me. I had zero confidence" she said on the Smartless podcast.

© Getty Images Michelle gave her outfit a polished yet relaxed feel

The Yellowstone executive producer also spoke about taking time off to enjoy being a grandmother.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work," the Scarface star explained. "I've been, like, working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently."

"Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," she continued, elaborating on her decision to hopefully take most of 2026 off to spend with her family. Michelle, who adopted Claudia as a newborn months before marrying her husband, renowned writer and producer David E. Kelley, also has a son, John Henry Kelley II, born in 1994.

© Getty Images for AFI (L-R) Michelle and David E. Kelley attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

"And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to," Michelle gushed, gratefully dubbing her life "an embarrassment of riches."

"I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on," she explained. She further emphasized during her previous appearance on SmartLess how she keeps her family life off the grid.

"I realize I have a finite amount of time left and – I might announce on this show – that I became a grandmother last year," she told the hosts. "I've been very quiet about it and it is – it's heaven. It's ridiculous," adding that she probably "wouldn't have taken on so much work" if she'd known beforehand of the family addition, but has "enjoyed everything."