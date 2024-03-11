Al Pacino took to the stage solo at the Oscars on Sunday to present the award for Best Picture leaving fans wondering where Michelle Pfeiffer was.

The Tequila Sunrise actress had been expected to reunite with her Scarface co-star to announce the final award of the evening, but was nowhere to be seen.

According to Deadline, Michelle wasn't able to attend due to "personal family reasons" which kept her from traveling from the East Coast to Los Angeles.

While no further details have been released, Michelle did take to Instagram the day before the awards at the Academy Awards to share a video.

In the clip, she appeared calm and carefree as she developed scents for her Henry Rose fragrance line suggesting there's on cause for alarm.

© Getty Images Al presented the award solo

Al didn't mention the absence of his co-presenter when he appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to dish out the award to Oppenheimer.

But he did cause a stir by announcing the winner before listing the nominees in the category.

The 83-year-old actor sped up the often drawn out process by peeking inside the envelope and announcing: "I see Oppenheimer".

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC Michelle stepped back due to "personal reasons"

The Oscars took place a few months after the Scarface 40-year reunion. The movie secured Michelle's place in Hollywood, but Al wasn't initially keen for her to play Elvira Hancock in the flick.

"He didn't particularly want me for the part," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "My last credit before that was Grease 2. Can you blame him?"

Talking about the lengthy audition process, she added: "I was terrified and I was really young, and I knew he didn't want me, and as it went on, the worse I got because I just got so afraid."

When she went for the screen test a month later, Michelle was convinced she had no chance of getting the role and so she had nothing to lose.

© Christopher Polk Michelle is married to David E. Kelley

With her fear evaporated, and thinking she had "no shot" at the part, she aced it.

"We do the restaurant scene at the end where I kind of freak out at the end. I threw dishes and everything went flying, " she recalled. "I broke things, I was in it. There was blood everywhere.

"Everyone comes running over to me, checking me out for blood. Where am I cut? They're not finding anything, there are no cuts on me. I look over and Al is bleeding. I cut Al Pacino, and that is how I got the part."

© Kevin Winter Michelle with her husband, their her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007

Away from the big screen, Michelle has been happily married to producer, David E. Kelley, since 1983.

They share two grown children, Claudia and John. Michelle was already in the process of adopting her daughter when she met David. She brought Claudia home two months into dating her future husband.

