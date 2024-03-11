Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened to Michelle Pfeiffer as she misses Oscars 2024 and Al Pacino 'Scarface' reunion?
The actress, 65, was due to present an award with Al

2 minutes ago
michelle pfeiffer the first lady premiere 2022
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Al Pacino took to the stage solo at the Oscars on Sunday to present the award for Best Picture leaving fans wondering where Michelle Pfeiffer was.

The Tequila Sunrise actress had been expected to reunite with her Scarface co-star to announce the final award of the evening, but was nowhere to be seen. 

According to Deadline, Michelle wasn't able to attend due to "personal family reasons" which kept her from traveling from the East Coast to Los Angeles. 

While no further details have been released, Michelle did take to Instagram the day before the awards at the Academy Awards to share a video. 

In the clip, she appeared calm and carefree as she developed scents for her Henry Rose fragrance line suggesting there's on cause for alarm. 

Al Pacino attends the World Premiere Of Amazon Original "Hunters" at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Al presented the award solo

Al didn't mention the absence of his co-presenter when he appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to dish out the award to Oppenheimer.

But he did cause a stir by announcing the winner before listing the nominees in the category. 

The 83-year-old actor sped up the often drawn out process by peeking inside the envelope and announcing: "I see Oppenheimer".

Michelle Pfeiffer in a black dress© Kevork Djansezian/NBC
Michelle stepped back due to "personal reasons"

 The Oscars took place a few months after the Scarface 40-year reunion. The movie secured Michelle's place in Hollywood, but Al wasn't initially keen for her to play Elvira Hancock in the flick.

"He didn't particularly want me for the part," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "My last credit before that was Grease 2. Can you blame him?"

View post on Instagram
 

Talking about the lengthy audition process, she added: "I was terrified and I was really young, and I knew he didn't want me, and as it went on, the worse I got because I just got so afraid." 

When she went for the screen test a month later, Michelle was convinced she had no chance of getting the role and so she had nothing to lose. 

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley at the 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on January 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)© Christopher Polk
Michelle is married to David E. Kelley

With her fear evaporated, and thinking she had "no shot" at the part, she aced it. 

"We do the restaurant scene at the end where I kind of freak out at the end. I threw dishes and everything went flying, " she recalled. "I broke things, I was in it. There was blood everywhere. 

"Everyone comes running over to me, checking me out for blood. Where am I cut? They're not finding anything, there are no cuts on me. I look over and Al is bleeding. I cut Al Pacino, and that is how I got the part."

Michelle Pfeiffer; her husband, producer David E. Kelley; her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007© Kevin Winter
Michelle with her husband, their her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007

Away from the big screen, Michelle has been happily married to producer, David E. Kelley, since 1983.

They share two grown children, Claudia and John. Michelle was already in the process of adopting her daughter when she met David. She brought Claudia home two months into dating her future husband. 

