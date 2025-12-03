La Toya Jackson's then and now photos - see her transformation over the years

Join HELLO! as we look through La Toya Jackson’s then-and-now transformation over the years, from fresh-faced teen star to glamorous showbiz icon. Across five decades in the spotlight, the 69-year-old singer has embraced every era with her own unmistakable flair. Her most recent image shared on Instagram this week in December 2025, shows that La Toya Jackson’s signature flair is still going strong. Posing inside a luxury hotel lobby, wowed fans with her unmistakably La Toya fashion.

© Instagram La Toya Jackson's latest instagram post

© Getty Images A rising star with natural beauty Shot in 1978 for Right On! magazine in Los Angeles sees La Toya at the very beginning of her career. Wearing a black turtleneck adorned with a colourful beaded star and swirls, her hair is worn in voluminous curls, and her makeup is soft and understated - a glimpse of the girl-next-door look that first endeared her to fans.



© Michael Ochs Archives Sisters shining at the R&B Awards Fast-forward to 1983, when La Toya and sister Janet Jackson attended the R&B Awards in Los Angeles. La Toya dazzles in a long white sequined gown with diagonal sparkling stripes and a slim, elegant silhouette. A crystal headband and glossy curls complete the quintessentially '80s ensemble. Janet’s pale pink blazer and red bow tie provide the perfect complement, making the pair an unforgettable red-carpet duo.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Glittering glamour at the Grammy Awards after party At the 26th Annual Grammy Awards after party in 1984, La Toya continued her run as one of the decade’s most glamorous fashion figures. She wore an electric-blue one-shoulder gown covered in vertical sequins and intricate beadwork. Standing beside Janet in an oversized red blazer and white shirt, the sisters once again epitomise '80s style - bold, bright, and unapologetically glamorous.



© Getty Images High-glam comeback at the World Music Awards In Las Vegas, 2004, La Toya posed backstage at the World Music Awards in one of her most unforgettable looks. She shows off a toned midriff in a cropped, crystal-studded black jacket paired with tight leather trousers and a dramatic oversized jeweled belt. With sleek honey-brown hair and bold makeup, she embraces the early-2000s pop aesthetic with complete confidence.



© WireImage White-hot elegance in Beverly Hills At the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills in 2016, La Toya arrived in an all-white satin ensemble. A fitted top and trousers are topped with a long lace-trim coat, while metallic heels and sparkling jewelry heighten the theatrical glamour. It’s classic La Toya - polished, bold and unmistakably striking.



© Getty Images Sporty-chic tribute look in Berlin In 2019, La Toya attended the “Forever – King Of Pop” press conference in Berlin. She sported a navy or black fitted jumpsuit with gold zipper details, a trilby-style hat, sunglasses and high-heeled boots. With her arms extended in front of a giant image of her brother Michael, the look blends sporty and stylish in a playful tribute moment.



© GC Images Disco-inspired shimmer in Los Angeles Spotted in Los Angeles in 2020, La Toya turns heads in a silver metallic jumpsuit with flared legs and a plunging neckline trimmed with contrasting fabric. Paired with a chain-strap purse, platforms and sleek blonde hair, the outfit channels vintage disco glamour while still feeling ultra-modern.

