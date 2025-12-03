Oliver Hudson and formerly estranged dad reunite for projects as actor admits: 'He looks just like me'

Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, has opened up about his relationship with his birth father, Bill Hudson. The now 80-year-old actress was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982, during which they welcomed two children, daughter Kate and son Oliver Hudson.

However, the siblings had a complicated relationship with Bill, who Goldie previously described as an "absentee father." Kate and Oliver were primarily raised by Goldie and her partner of over 40 years, Kurt Russell, whom they refer to as their "Pa."

However, it appears that their relationship has since improved, and they are now in contact with their biological father. "We are getting along great right now, we're in contact now more than ever," Oliver told Us Weekly.

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Oliver Hudson on Instagram August 31, 2024 featuring his dad Bill Hudson, ca. 1978-82

"I text with him almost every other day now. We're talking about a few little projects together," he added. "Yeah, it's been great. I think it's important, very important."

The 49-year-old explained that he reconnected with his father after he shared an Instagram on Father's Day back in 2015. Oliver posted a throwback photograph with Bill and his sister, Kate. "Happy abandonment day...." he penned in the caption.

© Getty Images Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn

"I posted something and I was trying to be funny and it was a bit dark, and it just set off this firestorm that I wasn't expecting," he shared. "But it definitely brought us together."

He continued: "We've had amazing conversations, amazing lunches, throwing back some beers and crying and sort of understanding each other more and more. It was really beautiful, honestly, to sit down with him and look at my reflection, in a way."

Oliver said that Bill "made me; I'm half of that dude, and I don't see that in Kurt, to be fair, because he's not biological. So when I look at my dad, he looks a lot like me. The way he thinks about life is a lot like mine. The way he operates — it was just so interesting."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kate and Oliver share a close relationship

Goldie and Kurt welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986. "Obviously Kurt's not my blood father, but I have a lot of his mannerisms.... Pa's just got so much life force in him," added Oliver. "What he did for me was took me from a little scared boy who was a mama's boy and taught me how to be alone, taught me independence, the freedom of being able to find your way and not have to rely on people, a toughness. He made me the man that I am, 100 percent," Oliver said of Kurt.

"And I find that I am doing the same thing with my kids, sort of that tough love a little bit when it's needed."