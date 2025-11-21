See Goldie Hawn's then-and-now photos from dancer to today as she turns 80

Goldie Hawn has many reasons to celebrate. The legendary actress, who has been a major part of Hollywood since the 1960s, turns 80 years old today. Goldie began her career as a dancer and quickly became one of the industry's shiniest leading ladies.

The Oscar winning actress is known for her comedic chops and gorgeous blonde hair. Goldie is also one of Hollywood's most well known working moms. Her children – Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell – follow in her footsteps.

As Goldie celebrates this milestone birthday, HELLO! takes a look back at her life in the spotlight. Happy birthday Goldie!

© Getty Images Goldie wanted to be a dancer In 1966, Goldie moved to California to become a dancer. She was trained in ballet and tap dance and made her professional dancing debut at the Texas Pavillion during the New York World's Fair. Goldie worked as a dancer in New York City before heading to the West Coast.

© Getty Images She won an Oscar in 1970 Goldie starred in Cactus Flower, a screwball comedy, alongside Walter Matthau and Ingrid Bergman. The film follows a dentist who pretends to be married to avoid commitment. When he falls in love with his girlfriend – Ingrid, he has to recruit his nurse, Goldie, to pose as his wife. The actress won an Oscar for her work, but she wasn't at the ceremony to accept it.

© Getty Images Goldie was married twice before meeting Kurt Russell The actress married actor and dancer Gus Trikonis in 1969. The couple divorced in 1976. That same year, Goldie married the musician Bill Hudson. They had two children – Oliver and Kate – before divorcing in 1982. Then, Goldie's relationship with actor Kurt Russell blossomed. The couple met years earlier while filming the Disney musical film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band and reconnected when they were cast in the movie Swing Shift. Goldie and Kurt's first date was wild – they danced at a Playboy Club and broke into a house the actress was renovating.

© Getty Images Goldie and Hurt have been together since 1983 The couple are one of Hollywood's biggest success stories. While they never married, Goldie and Kurt have been together for 42 years. The two welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986. And while Kurt isn't Oliver and Kate's biological father, he raised them as his own.

© Getty Images The First Wives Club In recent months, Goldie's role in The First Wives Club has resurged in popularity. The actress starred in the 1996 film with Bette Midler and the late Diane Keaton. The film follows three divorced women who seek revenge on their husbands who left them for younger brides. Goldie met Diane while filming, launching a lifelong friendship. When Diane passed away, Goldie wrote to Instagram: "Diane, we aren't ready to lose you. You've left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination."