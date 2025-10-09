Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the ultimate couple as they support Kate Hudson's major achievement

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell seemed more in love than ever as they supported their daughter, Kate Hudson, in receiving the Pioneer of the Year award at the Will Rogers Pioneer Dinner in Beverly Hills. The couple, who have been together since 1983 and share a son, Wyatt Russell, as well as Goldie's eldest son, Oliver Hudson, beamed with pride as Kate accepted the prestigious award. She was clad in a stunning ice-blue strapless gown with floral detailing, while Goldie, 79, sported an all-black outfit with sheer cutouts in the sleeves of her jacket and black pointed heels.

Her longtime partner opted for a dapper black suit with a blue satin tie to complete the look. During her acceptance speech, Kate took a moment to thank Goldie and Kurt for their unwavering love and support over the years, and paid tribute to their incredible legacy in Hollywood. "I've always felt that what I do represents something larger than myself; it's my family, it's my children, it's my inner circle, it's the larger circle," she explained.

"I don't strive for perfection, I find that very boring, but I do try to live in a way that they can be proud of." She then directed her comments to Goldie, who has been a staple of the industry for decades and won an Oscar and a Golden Globe during her storied career.

"My great teacher, my model, the great philanthropist of our family, who's dedicated the last 25 years of her life to not the arts, but to children," Kate said. "Thank you for teaching me to think not about what I will do in my life, but who I'm continuing to become and to live with purpose and compassion."

Learn more about Goldie and Kurt's decades-long love story below...

WATCH: Goldie and Kurt's Story

The Running Point star then addressed her stepfather, Kurt, whom she credits for raising her in place of her estranged biological father, Bill Hudson. "Pa, thank you for raising me in your vibrant world, for keeping me grounded and reminding me of the power of narrative and the importance of building character – and not just in the roles that we play, but in life and in the home."

© Variety via Getty Images Goldie and Kurt supported Kate at the prestigious event

Kate made sure to give her parents' sweet romance a shoutout on the night, with the pair being one of Hollywood's longest lasting couples. "I want to thank my mom and my pa for being an example of true love and what commitment is – and for having the courage and the confidence and the discipline to have the same hairstyles for 40 years," she joked.

© Getty Images Kate paid tribute to Goldie and Kurt on the special night

"Because of them, I was so lucky to grow up just surrounded by artists, great artists. And to me, artists, they're the rebels and the romantics, the tap dancers – it's the most beautiful world to be immersed in and to grow up in, and I'm just endlessly grateful that I still get to explore that every day."

© Getty Images Kate is incredibly close to her stepfather Kurt

Goldie and Kurt first met on the set of the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and reconnected years later in 1983. Before Kurt, the Overboard actress was married to musician Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982, and welcomed Kate and Oliver with him. Goldie previously revealed why their romance had stood the test of time, despite them never tying the knot.

© Getty Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983

"You don't think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure, are we having fun, or is this something we want to do?" she told E! News. "Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things? You don't have to share everything. We have a lot of expectations, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person. That's very important."