Goldie Hawn's famous kids and grandkids all reunite for sun-soaked beach getaway — photos
Goldie Hawn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Overboard actress' daughter Kate Hudson shared photos featuring her brothers Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson and her family are having a splash this summer.

This week, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared a glimpse into her epic family vacation, featuring two of her brothers, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

She and the Scream Queens alum were born out of their mom Goldie Hawn's marriage to Bill Hudson, which lasted from 1976 to 1982, while the Thunderbolts actor's dad is Kurt Russell, who the First Wives Club actress has been with since 1983.

View post on Instagram
 

Kate took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the family's vacation in Greece, starting off with a shot of her walking down a sunny street, followed by a snap of her and her younger brother Wyatt.

Next she included a photo of her sister-in-law Erinn Bartlett, who married Oliver in 2006, a selfie at the beach, plus another pic of her fiancé Danny Fujikawa with their daughter Rani Rose.

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram July 2025 from a vacation to Greece, featuring herself and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa© Instagram
Goldie shared sun-soaked photos from the family vacation to Greece

Also featured in the photo dump was a sunny photo of Oliver's sons Wilder and Bodhi with Kate's son Bingham, a loved-up photo of her and Danny, plus another of Oliver and Erinn.

"Family summer," Kate wrote in her caption alongside an emoji for the Greek flag, adding: "We love you Greece."

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram July 2025 from a vacation to Greece, featuring her fiancé Dany Fujikawa and their daughter Rani Rose© Instagram
Her daughter with Danny is six years old

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Oliver had something to say about his appearance in the slideshow. "I only got one pic?!?! I know I'm the best looking one in the family and you're not OK with that but C'MON KATE!!!!" he joked.

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram July 2025 from a vacation to Greece, featuring her brother Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett© Instagram
Oliver and Erinn have been married since 2006

Others followed suit with: "I've always loved my holidays in Greece. Precious memories. Lovely people. Beautiful scenery. Enjoy every moment," and: "Love Greece! Corfu is one of my favorites! Enjoy!" as well as: "Greek beauty!! Welcome and enjoy it!!"

It's unclear whether Goldie and Kurt, who are based in Los Angeles, were part of the vacation, though they typically spend part of their summers either on similar family vacations abroad or in their longtime Aspen, Colorado home.

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram July 2025 from a vacation to Greece, featuring her nephews Wilder and Bodhi and her son Bingham© Instagram
Oliver's two sons Wilder and Bodhi posing with their cousin Bingham

In addition to her daughter with Danny, who she has been with since 2016, Kate is also a mom to son Ryder, 21, who is a student at NYU and who she shares with Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 12, who is nicknamed Bing, and whose dad is Matt Bellamy.

Meanwhile Oliver, in addition to Wilder, who will be 18 in August, and Bodhi, 15, is also a dad to daughter Rio, who will be 12 later this month. Wyatt has been married to fellow actress Meredith Hagner since 2019, and they share two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

