Oliver Hudson admits his daughter is 'desensitized to his insanity'

Oliver Hudson opened up about his bond with his daughter Rio in a hilarious segment on The Jennifer Hudson Show that saw the dad of three doing his best to embarrass the middle schooler on her first day back on campus.

The 49-year-old joined Jennifer Hudson on her talk show to discuss his love of singing, which often manifests in funny ditties that he performs for his family and for fans on social media. "I like to sing, you know. I'm not a great singer, but I make up songs, and I do my stupid stuff on Instagram," he said on the show.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a clip of Oliver singing to his daughter, Rio

"It's just a weird inspiration, it's off the top of my head. I have no idea why or where these idiot things…how they come to me. If I'm feeling joy and it's making me laugh to put it out there…it's very inspired, it's not calculated in any way."

Jennifer then shared a clip of Oliver singing to Rio in the car as he drove her to school on her first day of sixth grade, with the actor singing lyrics about how she would meet "new boys". His daughter simply laughed from the backseat, a giant grin on her face as she watched Oliver's antics unfold.

"That was my daughter. That was the first day of middle school, and I was singing to her about the new boys and middle school," he told the audience. "Giving her the rock vibe. And of course, you see her in the background there, so desensitized to my insanity."

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the original video, posted to Oliver's Instagram in August. "She's so sweetly tolerant of it all! (…minus the mustache)," one wrote in the comment section, as another added: "I love how she just giggles at dad! So sweet!" and a third chimed in: "She looks like Goldie when she giggles. How much fun to have a silly daddio."

© Variety via Getty Images Oliver admitted that Rio was "desensitized" to his antics

Oliver shares the 12-year-old, as well as sons Wilder, 18, and Bodhi, 15, with his wife, Erin Bartlett. Rio is already following in her famous family's footsteps, and has shared her desire to enter the world of showbiz when she grows up.

Rio's grandmother, Goldie Hawn, told Access Hollywood that the budding star had already made up her mind about her future in the industry. "I don't think we have a choice, frankly. Same with Kate [Hudson, her daughter]. I didn't have a choice, and I think this one, we don't have a choice."

© FilmMagic Goldie shared that her granddaughter wanted to enter the family business

Rio chimed in that she loved "being around people", while her father said that they would "go slow" with her career. "She wants it, she's an amazing dancer, she loves to perform, it's in her genes. We're going to do plays first."

The singing genes don't just lie with Oliver, though. Rio's aunt, Kate Hudson, is an A-list actress and an acclaimed singer, having entered the music industry with her debut single, "Talk About Love", in 2024.

© Getty Images Rio's aunt Kate released her debut single in 2024

"Kate is a fearless human being through and through," Oliver told Us Weekly of his sister.

"I think as far as singing goes, it was the one thing that kind of stuck where it was like, 'Man, I don't know if I can do this. I have insecurity around it.' She just basically said, '[Expletive] it. Let me just take the shot, take the chance, put it out there.' That's inspirational because you could fall flat on your face."